“Anthony Davis, We’ve Turned This Thing Around!”: LeBron James Celebrates Lakers Finishing Above .500 for the Season

LeBron James is in his 20th season in the NBA. Playing with the LA Lakers, it’s safe to say that the season didn’t start out as well as he had hoped. Several losses and a lack of synergy on the court had many thinking the season was a lost cause.

Fortunately for the purple and gold, The King did not give up. He was intent on leading his team to the playoffs. And, with the help of some new teammates and a rejuvenated roster was able to do just that.

As of today, following their victory over the Phoenix Suns, the Lakers are now guaranteed a spot in the postseason. Finishing things off with a record above .500. Something no one thought they would be capable of pulling and LeBron is ecstatic about it.

LeBron James cannot believe the Lakers finished above .500 and is glad the team turned things around

To say that the start of the season for the LA Lakers was horrendous would be an understatement. The team was just not finding its rhythm and looked out of sorts. In fact, things were so bad, that a spot in the Playoffs was looking unlikely.

However, a few smart trades before the trade deadline and an overall change in attitude worked wonders. With their win over the Phoenix Suns, the Los Angeles Lakers will finish the season with a record above .500.

It is an amazing feat, and no one is happier than LeBron James. After last night’s match, The King was asked for a comment by Melissa Rohlin, and all he could say was how glad he was that he and Anthony Davis had turned things around.

LeBron James: “I was just telling AD, I was like, ‘Man, can you believe that we going to finish this season above .500 after everything that’s gone on this season?’ We’ve turned this thing around.” — Melissa Rohlin (@melissarohlin) April 8, 2023

It certainly is a heck of a comeback. It’s not every day that a team that was as bad as the Lakers make such a drastic change in performance. Hopefully, they can continue their fine form in the post-season.

LeBron and the Lakers are still in contention for a Playoff spot

As usual, the Playoff Picture in the Western Conference is going down to the wire. Despite a tough start to the season, LeBron James and the Lakers have found themselves in a position where they are still in contention to leapfrog the Play-In tournament and secure a spot in the Playoffs. With one game left in the regular season, anything can happen, and LeBron and Co. will be hoping that things go their way.

The final game of the season will be one to watch out for. It will be interesting to see if the basketball gods show favor to the Lakers and help make their lives easier in the post-season.