“Anthony Davis, what are you practicing for?!”: ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins doesn’t want ‘The Brow’ or LeBron James risking an injury by rushing a return this season

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins does not want Anthony Davis to force a return this season, says the Lakers should let this season go

The Los Angeles Lakers are not having the season they would have wanted. After trading assets to acquire Russell Westbrook and forming a Big 3, the Lakers haven’t even been able to manage a winning record. They hold a 31-43 record for the season. The Lakers are in the 10th spot in the West and are just barely ahead of the San Antonio Spurs.

A key reason for them struggling so much this season has been Anthony Davis’ absence. The Brow has only played 37 out of the 74 games for the Lakers this season. In the games he did play, AD averaged 23.1 points and 9.7 rebounds. Basically, the Lakers have been missing a player of Davis’ caliber for half the season, and haven’t been able to cope. Last month, within 9 games of returning from an MCL sprain, AD suffered a mid-foot sprain, which has had him sidelined since.

Also Read: “Bryce James is going to be more like LeBron James than Bronny!”: Lakers superstar’s younger son is all set to make his AAU debut this weekend

Kendrick Perkins does not want Anthony Davis to return this season

The Los Angeles Lakers are not looking like a team that can upset any high seeded team in the playoffs. Maybe the inclusion of Anthony Davis can change the same, but that seems like a huge maybe.

Recently, Frank Vogel gave an update on his star, and said that he’s had his first full practice since the sprain.

Frank Vogel on the Lakers’ practice today: Anthony Davis went through a full, live practice for the first time since he suffered the mid-foot sprain. LeBron James used the practice time to undergo treatment on the swelling in his left ankle. Both are listed as doubtful for DAL — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 28, 2022

However, Kendrick Perkins doesn’t believe that AD should be out practicing. After hearing this, he said,

“I don’t like it. Practicing for what? Like what are you coming back for? Listen, the Lakers don’t have the role players, they don’t have enough. Just evaluate the young guys who you’re gonna bring back next season, and call it a done deal!”

Also Read: “Anthony Davis doesn’t answer all questions; we don’t have enough chemistry”: LeBron James gets brutally honest about the Lakers’ horrid season following loss to Suns

Well, Perk isn’t wrong. If I’m in the Lakers’ front office, I would much rather have AD get healthy properly and have an extended offseason, rather than push his way back for a few games and risk another injury.