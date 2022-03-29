“Bryce James is going to be more like LeBron James than Bronny!”: Lakers superstar’s younger son is all set to make his AAU debut this weekend

LeBron James’ younger son, Bryce James, has shown terrific improvement, will make his AAU debut for Sierra Canyon this weekend

Being the son of an NBA player means your life is more comfortable than others, but that also means people measure you to a higher standard. Being LeBron James‘ son? Oh well, the expectations would be off the charts.

Bronny James has had the spotlight for the longest time. The 17-year-old has often been talked up by LeBron. At the All-Star weekend in Cleveland, LBJ said that his last season would be wherever Bronny gets drafted, with money being no object. This essentially sealed an NBA spot for LeBron James’ elder son.

As for his younger son, Bryce James is 14 years old and has shown tremendous potential. Standing at 6’4, Bryce is taller than his brother and has shown signs of being a better player than him as well. Playing for the Junior Varsity team at Sierra Canyon, Bryce is all set to make his High-School AAU debut.

Would Bryce James be closer to LeBron James’ game than Bronny is?

Bronny James, while he grew up in LeBron James’ shadow, isn’t the same player on the court as his father. Bronny is a defense-first guard, often found most comfortable locking the opponent’s point guard. Instead of initiating offense, Bronny prefers to space the floor, makes quick decisions as a passer, and turns defense into offense easily. He also has quite the range as a shooter.

On the other hand, Bryce, as LeBron has dubbed it, is the best shooter in the James family.

Now, he’s added bounce to his game, along with the shooting as well! Just before his first AAU outing, check out a few clips from his time at Sierra Canyon, and notice the difference in his game.

Bryce has a game similar to that of his father, and shows great potential. It should be fun to follow him during his high school career, and ahead.