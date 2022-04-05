“Anthony Davis, when healthy, you’re a Top-10 player, but when are you ever healthy?!”: Stephen A Smith fires back at the Lakers star for his ‘Ticky-Tack’ comments

Stephen A Smith rains down on Lakers star Anthony Davis for his comments on his perception while he is injured

On some level, we have to say we feel for Anthony Davis.

It must require a massive level of mental toughness to not only be injured as often as he is, but also see his franchise struggle so hard without him on the court. And the fact of the matter is, until now, the fact that the player hadn’t said anything on the matter was underappreciated to say the least.

However, the man did eventually open up on the matter, and here is what he had to say.

Anthony Davis speaks multiple languages. The language in this quote: FACTS! pic.twitter.com/EqSOxze6fy — 〰️ (@theBrowsexual) April 4, 2022

We definitely think he has a point here. At the end of the day, no matter what he does, there will always be factions of the NBA community to criticize him. And that would grate on anyone’s patience.

But, it seems that Stephen A Smith doesn’t agree with us at all here. Instead, the reporter had an… interesting opinion on the topic. And here we are to bring it right to your screen.

So, without further ado, let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: “LeBron James wanted to show the world he could play with Russell Westbrook when Kevin Durant couldn’t!”: Skip Bayless gives his take on Magic Johnson blaming the Lakers’ superstar for the Russ trade

Stephen A Smith blames Anthony Davis for his injury prone nature, and says that he shouldn’t be talking back

That subheading has A LOT to unpack. Frankly, Stephen A Smith had a bucketload to say on the topic, and we think it’s best that you hear it straight from him.

Take a gander at the clip in the tweet below, please.

.@stephenasmith reacts to Anthony Davis’ comments on his injuries. “I think when healthy, he’s in the conversation as one of the top-5 players in the world. … But, he’s injury prone. … No one has ever said he can’t play!” pic.twitter.com/6SsVJdnRSH — First Take (@FirstTake) April 5, 2022

Now, we agree just a tad bit with Stephen A Smith on the fact that fans criticize him so much, partly because they believe in his potential to that degree.

But, apart from that, what SAS said was all kinds of wrong. Blaming a player for getting injured, as if that’s what they wanted to do?

Come on Stephen A! You’re better than that!

Also Read: “Kobe Bryant had every shot in his repertoire!”: When Dirk Nowitzki spoke in amazement of Lakers legend’s incredible left handed three-pointer vs Mavericks