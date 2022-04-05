“LeBron James wanted to show the world he could play with Russell Westbrook when Kevin Durant couldn’t!”: Skip Bayless gives his take on Magic Johnson blaming the Lakers’ superstar for the Russ trade

FS1 analyst Skip Bayless gives his take on Magic Johnson blaming LeBron James for selecting Russell Westbrook over DeMar DeRozan

The Los Angeles Lakers made probably the biggest mistake this last offseason when they brought on Russell Westbrook. In doing so, they missed out on the chance of forming a DeMar DeRozan and Buddy Hield backcourt, to support their LeBron James and Anthony Davis frontcourt.

The Lakers now, at 78 games into the season, stand 2 games behind the 10th seeded Spurs. From what started out as a campaign for the Lakers’ 18th championship, has turned into the team not even being able to make it to the play-in games.

Recently, Lakers legend Magic Johnson expressed his frustration with the season. He blamed LeBron James for pulling Russell Westbrook in and letting DeMar sign with Chicago.

Skip Bayless believes LeBron James brought Russ on to one-up Kevin Durant

In his 14 year career in the NBA, Russell Westbrook has had his share fair of star teammates. He’s played with Kevin Durant, Paul George, James Harden, Bradley Beal, and now LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Despite having such a stellar lineup of teammates, Russ has 0 championships to his name. A lot of his former teammates blame it’s because of his stat-paddding ways.

Skip Bayless, after he heard Magic Johnson’s statement, decided to get into LeBron James’ mind. Skip thinks LBJ brought Russ on so he could show the world that he can win with Westbrook when KD, Paul George, and Harden couldn’t. However, 20 games into the season, James realised what the others had been saying for years.

Magic says LeBron is to “blame” for Lakers passing on DeRozan “LeBron got caught up in the star power of Russell Westbrook. But Westbrook got exposed, he’s fraudulent.” — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/PbiYun9ssz — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) April 5, 2022

Well, for all intents and purposes, the Lakers season is done. They should start looking at the next season and start planning their moves. Hopefully, LeBron James makes his way back to the playoffs next season.