Basketball

“LeBron James wanted to show the world he could play with Russell Westbrook when Kevin Durant couldn’t!”: Skip Bayless gives his take on Magic Johnson blaming the Lakers’ superstar for the Russ trade

"LeBron James wanted to show the world he could play with Russell Westbrook when Kevin Durant couldn't!": Skip Bayless gives his take on Magic Johnson blaming the Lakers' superstar for the Russ trade
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"None of you will do anything about it" - When Conor McGregor owned the city of Rio de Janeiro
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"LeBron James wanted to show the world he could play with Russell Westbrook when Kevin Durant couldn't!": Skip Bayless gives his take on Magic Johnson blaming the Lakers' superstar for the Russ trade
“LeBron James wanted to show the world he could play with Russell Westbrook when Kevin Durant couldn’t!”: Skip Bayless gives his take on Magic Johnson blaming the Lakers’ superstar for the Russ trade

FS1 analyst Skip Bayless gives his take on Magic Johnson blaming LeBron James for selecting…