“The Memphis Grizzlies are on a historic run without their star Ja Morant!”: Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr and co set record with 5 straight wire-to-wire wins

After their win over the Miami Heat, the Memphis Grizzlies are on a run of rare and incredible type of victories.

On Monday night, Memphis Grizzlies got their fifth straight win. They spoiled the party for Jimmy Butler in his return and got a 105-90 victory in Miami, without Ja Morant.

my dawgs HOOPING 💯 https://t.co/PJnBY4x0T4 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) December 7, 2021

The 2020 Rookie of The Year is out with knee soreness and isn’t expected back in starting line-up anytime soon. So all those five teams must be anticipating for the Grizzlies to come up short on offense without their star guard. But they all got disappointment.

The Grizzlies didn’t just win all these games, they did it in an unrealistic manner. Led by Dillon Brooks in the absence of Ja, Grizzlies never even gave a chance to their opponents to take the lead in all of their last five matches.

Grizzlies are a problem in the West, they don’t allow opponents to take a lead

According to Sportradar, the Grizzlies are just the second team in the last 25 NBA seasons to not trail in five consecutive games.

The Memphis Grizzlies are on a historic run@MiamiHEAT | #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/U2kZbKN9z1 — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) December 7, 2021

Being tied at 2-2 in the first quarter against the Heat prevented it from being another record that was never trailing or tying. Yes, they did not even let their opponents tie the game before their outing against the Heat. That’s utter dominance.

The Grizzlies have won 4 straight games in wire-to-wire fashion (no ties or lead changes). That is the longest streak by any team over the last 25 seasons according to @EliasSports. All 4 wins have come without Ja Morant. pic.twitter.com/fJJbSglcNP — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 5, 2021

The Grizzlies currently stand at fourth in the Western Conference, having a 14-10 record. That’s way better than anybody’s expectations of them at the start of the season.

Getting such dominating victories over 5 opponents in straight games, restricting 4 of them to 91 and below, would have boosted their confidence and energy to the stratosphere.

But they’d have to keep their feet on the ground, as they’ll have to squeeze out as many victories as they can in the absence of some of their injured stars.

At least 5 Grizzlies have been able to put up double-digit scoring in four out of their last five victories. That’s what they will be relying on. The total team effort.