“He’s East Coast Anthony Davis”: Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce Get Anxious Over Kristaps Porzingis’s Questionable Health

The Boston Celtics are one of the favorites to win it all this year. The Celtics have added two new players which has taken their Championship stock through the roof. Firstly, they added some all-around defense by adding Jrue Holiday. Secondly, they added some rim protection and a very good offensive threat, by adding Kristaps Porzingis to their lineup.

But the two Celtics Champions Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce are not feeling so positively about the trade. Porzingis in general worries the duo, as injuries have always crept up with him. While on their podcast, KG Certified, Garnett raised concerns about Porzingis,

“I wish Rob Williams could be with this Celtic group. Real sh*t. For Rob Williams to play backup for Porzingis…I am just so worried about Porzingis. Man, he is the East Coast AD [Anthony Davis]. When it comes to the glass man. He falls, they out two weeks, four weeks, over a toenail. I am worried about him. “

Coming to Porzingis’s defense, Paul Pierce pointed out ” You don’t have to worry about him, cause you don’t have your high expectations of him becoming your number one player or number two player. AD got different pressures on him.”

Though Anthony Davis does indeed have the pressure of being the main guy, it isn’t being the main guy that is the problem. Superstar players such as Giannis, LeBron, and Jokic have all played 40+ minutes for many seasons, without many significant injuries.

Even in the case of Rob Williams who has also had knee issues throughout his career, has failed to stay healthy for the Celtics for long stretches. Williams, who is now with the Blazers, also recently reported that knee surgery will be keeping him out most of this season. So whether it is AD, Porzingis, or Rob Williams, most of today’s big men are missing more time than before and it is concerning. But looking on the positive side, Porzingis has been playing solid basketball. This season KP is averaging, 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists a game.

KP has an injury bug but is still useful

Kristaps Porzingis was the first ‘unicorn’ the league had seen in a long time. A seven-plus feet, shot-blocking, rim-protecting big that can also dribble and shoot like a guard. Porzingis was touted to become a once-in-a-generation player. But, injuries have always kept the big man from reaching his potential. The main injury that has kept the Latvian sidelined is plantar fasciitis (foot) and a recurring knee problem.

With such a documented injury history, the Celtics understand that their big man isn’t what he was marketed to be. Just like Pierce said, Porzingis isn’t your 1st or 2nd option and he wasn’t meant to be. Porzingis is still an elite rebounder and shot blocker. He can average around 20 points and that’s all the Celtics need.

The Celtics have always been a game or two away from Larry O’Brien, and at this point need insurance for their two star guards. In the situation that Brown or Tatum goes down, Porzingis can step up to fill any role that’s needed. Though it may seem like overkill to add Jrue and Porzingis, with the NBA’s new resting rule, it’s important to always have a good rotation of players