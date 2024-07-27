“Smack You 21 Nothing”: Stephen Curry Hilariously Instigates Anthony Edwards in Paris

After the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, Stephen Curry found a way to humble his Team USA teammate, Anthony Edwards. The 22-year-old had been talking plenty of trash to his senior teammates and Curry seemed interested in making him eat his words. So the four-time NBA Champion played matchmaker between Edwards and the USA Women’s Table Tennis Team.

Advertisement

The Warriors guard claimed that Ant-Man wouldn’t be able to score even a point against the ladies. Edwards, a self-proclaimed “all-around athlete,“ disagreed vehemently with Curry’s claim.

Team USA’s official X account posted a hilarious video of this conversation between Stephen Curry, Anthony Edwards, and the USA Women’s Table Tennis Team. In the clip, Curry can be seen egging on the Minnesota guard, telling him “Ant, they saying that they can smack you 21-nothing”.

But Edwards shot back, telling the camera crew, “I got some people talking about they gonna beat me in ping-pong 21-0. I don’t believe it…11-0? I’m scoring one point.”

In response, one of the Team USA table-tennis players said, “I mean, there’s one way, let’s try it out.” And just when everyone thought the Wolves guard was in trouble, Ant-Man accepted the challenge, saying, “Okay. How? When’re we gonna do that? Whenever.”

Edwards seemed confident of his chances to secure at least one point in this hypothetical competition against the country’s best table tennis talent. His comments show just how confident he is in himself.

However, this isn’t the first time Edwards has made an outrageous claim about his talents in other sports.

Anthony Edwards has always been confident in his ability to cross over

Ant-Man was supremely confident in his athletic abilities long before the Michael Jordan comparisons began. But it wasn’t just basketball where Edwards saw himself excelling. He believes that no matter what sport he plays, he will dominate.

Edwards even let the media know of his beliefs when he landed in the league in 2020.

In an interview with Bally Sports, Edwards reiterated the same belief and mentioned how if there was enough money on the line, he would be world-class at whatever he was asked to do.

“Tennis, swimming, lacrosse… whatever you need me to play, I’m gonna go do it. If it’s some money on the line, I’m gonna go do it.”

Edwards has also displayed his confidence in transitioning to the NFL. But we are yet to see the T-Wolves star actually play another sport to litmus test his confidence.