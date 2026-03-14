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Anthony Edwards Claims Steph Curry Is The “Greatest Point Guard” Of All Time

Somin Bhattacharjee
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Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) hugs Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) after the game at the Chase Center.

Unsurprisingly, the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated a battered and bruised Golden State Warriors quite comfortably on Friday night, with Anthony Edwards having fun at the Chase Center court. But as rivals often do, he didn’t leave San Francisco before giving Stephen Curry his flowers.

Dub Nation is frustrated, as is Curry. The Chef has been out for 17 games with a knee injury, and there’s no fixed timetable of a return. But he was courtside, cheering a mediocre Warriors side on, as they look to hold on to a post-season position in the Western Conference standings. At one point in the game, Edwards, after hitting a three, stared Curry down.

Post-game, however, Edwards, who scored 42, met up with Curry and it was all good. In an interview shortly, after, he declared love for him, and declared said something that might make Magic Johnson fans mad.

“That’s my boy. Love Steph,” the Timberwolves star said in the locker room. “To me, greatest point guard,” he added.

Now, this is another iteration of a GOAT debate that’ll be never-ending. But if there is a player who has a right to call himself the best player ever in his position, it’s Curry. At 37, when healthy, he still strikes fear into the hearts of rivals. Magic, Chris Paul, and other legendary PGs also sit on the same table, but the impact Curry has had on the Golden State Warriors franchise and the league as a whole, has not been matched.

Edwards saw Curry’s greatness first-hand as his teammate when they suited up together to bring home the Gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Opposition defenses were terrified of his range.

That’s where Curry and Edwards got close, and despite being Western Conference rivals, they continue to hold a lot of respect for each other.

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

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Basketball Editor Somin Bhattacharjee first discovered the game during the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Not long after, he turned to the NBA and found himself drawn to the Golden State Warriors — right at the start of Stephen Curry’s rise. Over time, the admiration turned into full-blown support for the team, one that continues even as the Curry era approaches its twilight. A true hoophead, Somin also follows EuroLeague basketball closely and enjoys exploring the game beyond the NBA. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. Since 2021, he has penned over 3,000 articles for TheSportsRush, covering everything from breaking news to sharp opinion pieces and detailed exclusives. He thrives on writing about in-game moments and the reactions that make basketball a uniquely emotional sport. Beyond basketball, Somin plays different sports including soccer and remains a passionate fan of Spanish football giants Real Madrid

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