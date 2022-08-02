Skip Bayless shockingly justifies Kevin Durant’s giving up before playoffs, would have buried 6’10” LeBron James alive for the same

Skip Bayless gets real on his thoughts on Mike James revealing what Kevin Durant told him before the 2022 NBA playoffs started

This Kevin Durant situation got real quickly, huh?

It doesn’t take a genius to note that this past postseason was not what the Nets were hoping for. After all, they had both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant completely healthy and still managed to get swept in the first round.

Combine that with all the noise this franchise has become known for in the last couple of years, and it started to seem like the last straw wasn’t too far away. And indeed, that was the case, as KD officially requested the Nets for a trade during this current offseason. And that wasn’t even the breaking point.

As it turns out, long before a trade was demanded, Kevin Durant apparently got on a call with former teammate Mike James. And recently, that same former teammate had an interesting little tidbit to drop.

Kevin Durant called Mike James BEFORE THE NBA PLAYOFFS STARTED and told him the Nets were cooked. WOW. 👀 pic.twitter.com/yzUvnXN63S — James (@blbuckets3) August 1, 2022

That right there is massive. But you know what’s even bigger? A certain 70-year-old’s thoughts on the whole thing.

Without further ado, let’s get right into it, shall we?

Skip Bayless uncharacteristically looks for logic in an NBA player’s actions… at least in the case of Kevin Durant

You know Skip Bayless.

This man will go to any lengths to demean anything an NBA player does, especially if their name is LeBron James.

So, when he heard about this news on Kyrie Irving, we were expecting something explosive to happen. But, we got this instead. Take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

KD reportedly said that he knew the Nets would lose to the Celtics: “If you push me into a corner, do I believe Kevin said this? I do. He and Kyrie had melted down completely. It looked like KD stepped on the court with a give up attitude.” — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/kC7lSMymGa — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) August 2, 2022

Then we remembered Kevin Durant is his favorite player.

Of course, the only reasonable analysis Skip has done in a decade or so, comes when his cutesy little 6’10” guy does something that LeBron James would be absolutely crucified for.

Keep the same energy with everyone, Mr. Bayless.

