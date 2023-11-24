“Unlike Them Boys in Charlotte”: Chet Holmgren Deletes Tweet with Josh Giddey, NBA Twitter Shows Support

The Oklahoma City Thunder fans were shocked when allegations of dating and grooming a minor surfaced against OKC guard Josh Giddey. A few pictures and clips of the Australian NBA star have started going viral on social media, featuring him with a 15-year-old girl. This has created a huge stir online, especially among the OKC fanbase and the NBA community.

Rookie sensation Chet Holmgren and Giddey had started building a great bond and chemistry in the league this season. Before this incident, fans were awed by the two players’ bond and praised their friendship on social media. Holmgren later affirmed this bond, quoting this tweet below from user PlayoffShai.

Holmgren shared the tweet with the quote, “Me n twin locked in fasho.” However, since this incident of potential grooming surfaced, Chet seems to have retracted his previous affirmation of his friendship with Giddey. Many fans have noticed that the 21-year-old has deleted the above-quoted tweet from his profile.

All of this does give the indication that Holmgren does not support Giddey’s alleged actions in this controversy. Many users have praised him for this and even compared him to Miles Bridges’ Charlotte Hornets teammates, who were still supporting him after pleading no contest to domestic violence allegations. Here are some tweets from fans:

The consequences of such actions could attract some serious consequences for Josh Giddey in this case. The NBA may take strict action to show its disapproval of such acts.

Giddey could face severe legal repercussions and disciplinary measures from the NBA for his actions. Furthermore, his public image would suffer drastically, and it will be difficult for him to come back from this.

Charlotte Hornets accepted Miles Bridges after he served his suspension

The Charlotte Hornets embraced Miles Bridges back to their roster after the player served a 10-game suspension following domestic abuse charges levied against him. Bridges missed almost the entirety of last season and 10 games this season before returning to the court last Friday.

Bridges was initially suspended for 30 games this season. However, this was reduced to 10 after the NBA credited 20 games. The atmosphere in the arena on Bridges’ return was certainly electric, given he laced up for the court after a long hiatus from the league. In his first game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Bridges posted 17 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists in an eventual 99-130 loss.

The fan reactions to Miles Bridges’ return have been mixed, with many questioning the legitimacy of the allegations against him. Nevertheless, Bridges has been playing quite well for the Hornets and has helped the team grab their last two wins against the Boston Celtics and the Washington Wizards this week.