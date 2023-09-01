“Anthony Edwards Could Change the World of Basketball!”: Patrick Beverley Adds On to ‘Michael Jordan Expectations’ on the 22 Y/O Timberwolves Guard

22-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has been making some real waves with his performances for Team USA. The national team is currently at the top of Group C in the FIBA World Cup, having won all of their last three games. In the season finale of Gil’s Arena, Patrick Beverley recently added some ‘Michael Jordan’ level expectations on Edwards, after watching his recent prowess for the national team.

Alongside several in the United States, Pat Bev is also rooting for Anthony Edwards to prove his prodigious talent in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers guard believes that Edwards has the best potential to take over the league with his high-flying skills and insane work ethic. The expectations on the young guard’s shoulders are sky-high.

Pat Beverley compares Anthony Edwards’ likeness to Michael Jordan in the season finale of Gil’s Arena

Patrick Beverley is convinced that Anthony Edwards has signs of young Michael Jordan playing in the league. It’s not just Anthony’s playing style, but also his personality which can become a source of inspiration for several next generations of athletes. Noting Edwards’ recent performances in the NBA playoffs and for the national team, Pat Beverley had some kind words for the young Timberwolves guard.

“The way Michael’s able to cultivate a younger generation with his smile. The way you have never seen Mike frown. He was always fun, a likeable person. I see Anthony Edwards, he has that smile, that baby face. I think his numbers in the playoffs compare to Mike’s, and a lot of the top greats that have played in the playoffs at 21 or 22 years old. With that personality, he [Anthony Edwards] could change the world of basketball!”

Anthony Edwards played alongside Pat Bev at the Timberwolves in 2022, when the team defeated the Los Angeles Clippers in an iconic play-in tournament win. Ant-Man played a brilliant 30-point game with five rebounds and two assists, which helped his team win 109-104 in that game. Perhaps, this playing experience alongside a young, prodigious teammate helped Pat Bev assess the future potential for Edwards and his quality as a team player.

Edwards shares an unhealthy calorie obsession similar to Jordan

Anthony Edwards’ 34-point rampage against Germany in a friendly game brought in several comparisons of the Timberwolves guard to Michael Jordan. The two players, though from different generations of the league, have several similarities in their game that justify such comparisons. However, another similarity that fans most likely might have missed would be Ant’s unhealthy calorie obsession, just like the Bulls legend MJ.

In an appearance on a GQ Sports video earlier, Ant disclosed how he loves eating Chester’s Hot Fries. In fact, these chips are the Timberwolves star’s favorites and among the top 10 things he can’t live without. Things might sound concerning when Edwards admitted to even eating three bags a day! Well, all’s good as long as Ant-Man can deliver his best on the hardwood and maintain umpteen fitness to perform for his team.