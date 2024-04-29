Anthony Edwards Declaring Phoenix Suns Getting Dominated by Mavericks at Home a ‘Disgrace’ Resurfaces

Apr 23, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dribbles against Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) in the fourth quarter during game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Edwards lit up the NBA scene after sweeping Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the 2024 Playoffs. Besides the incredible show from Edwards, averaging 31 points, 8 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 2 steals, fans also got to see little to and fro between the veteran Durant and Ant. Throughout the series, he was in KD’s face and showed disdain for the Suns’ veteran squad. Is there a reason why ANT couldn’t resist clowning the Phoenix Suns? As per one of his old Instagram stories, there is indeed another explanation for this.

After suffering a first-round exit in the 2022 playoffs, the Timberwolves guard watched the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks Game 7 during the Western Conference Semi-Finals. He recalled how the Suns’ athletes had been talking trash to the Wolves about being unable to make the playoffs. Thus, when the #1 seed gave up an embarrassing lead to the Mavs in the deciding Game 7, Edwards didn’t miss out on a chance to mock them,

“I remember when we playing Phoenix, they were talking so much sh**. Tellin’ us we better make the playoffs, we ain’t gonna make the playoffs. We out of the Playoffs but this is a disgrace bruh. Y’all got 36 points in the third quarter, this is terrible,” Edwards stated in his 2022 IG story, as per ‘Overtime’.

Fast Forward to 2024 and Ant-Man doused Devin Booker and his Suns in the first round. Apart from the Game 4 six-point win, they had a differential in the 12-25 points range, summing up their dominance. The rising superstar repeatedly made Kevin Durant known that a new era was enveloping the league.

Is an Anthony Edwards takeover confirmed?

During the Suns’ sweep, ANT mocked KD by saying he is “old” and will snatch away his throne. His comments generated widespread attention and analysts compared his trash-talking and fiery spirit to Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. After acing the first round of the playoffs, the guard talked to the TNT crew and touched upon his fiery spirit. He also paid homage to his teammates who helped him get to the second round,

“Big shout-out to my teammates. They came out and competed at a high level throughout the whole 48 minutes and they trusted me at the end. So big shout-out to those guys.”

Later, Kenny Smith asked the 22-year-old how Edwards “admired” KD as he was growing up. While showcasing his adulation for the 2x Finals MVP, Edwards teased about talking trash to his 2024 Olympic teammate,

“I got the utmost respect for KD. He comes in and competes every night. I watch every last one of his games since I’ve been about 5. I love that guy. I’m excited to play with him this summer, talk a little trash and let him know I sent him home.”

At any rate, Anthony Edwards has hit the gong on the changing landscape of the NBA. With Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and potentially LeBron James out of the fray, it is indeed the start of a new era. The OKC Thunder and the Timberwolves embody the takeover by the young stars.