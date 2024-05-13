Ochocinco Promises to Call Anthony Edwards to Talk about Karl-Anthony Towns’ Lack of Paint Presence

Even after a 40-point showing from Anthony Edwards, the Minnesota Timberwolves failed to stop the defending champions from leveling the series 2-2. Following one of the worst shooting performances in the postseason, Karl-Anthony Towns is being flamed by fans and experts for the 107-115 loss. On the recent episode of ‘Night Cap’, Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco expressed their disappointment in how he let the team down with Ochocinco promising to call up Anthony Edwards regarding his teammate’s paint issues.

Advertisement

By the end of the first half, the Wolves were trailing by 15 points and KAT only had three points on the board with a horrible 1 for 10 from the field. He finished with 13 points, 12 rebounds, and three assists but with a feeble five 27.8% FG%, inviting some harsh criticism.

Ochocinco said that the Wolves won the first two games in the series because KAT was on his A-game. However, he has not used his size to his advantage in the last two games, which affected their lead in the series.

As a 7-foot PF, the four-time All-Star is expected to dominate the floor, but that element has been missing from his game lately. The NFL star seemed to be in a hurry to resolve this issue.

He said, “I’m waiting for Ant to shower, I’m waiting till he cools down, I’mma call him, I’mma talk to him.” The 46-year-old added that he’ll ask Ant to tell his teammate that he should use his size to his advantage if they wish to win the series.

While Unc and Ochocinco blasted him off on their show, KAT took full responsibility for his failure on the court during a post-game interview.

Karl-Anthony Towns acknowledged his mistakes

What once looked like a chance for a sweep against the defending champions has now turned into a fight for the Wolves to advance to the Conference Finals. Having lost back-to-back games, heading back to Ball Arena, it will be a tough climb for the Wolves. Post-game, KAT claimed that he understood the gaps in his game and needed to work on it before Game 5.

As per Dave McMenamin, the Wolves star said, “Things weren’t falling today, I take responsibility for that. I know I put the work in, so, I feel good about the work I put in.” The 28-year-old said that it wasn’t his day but that doesn’t mean he will not be better prepared for the next challenge.

He stated that he’ll go back to analyze his game to figure out the areas he needs to work on and be hopeful that they’ll be back to winning games soon. With a big body and excellent perimeter shooting, Towns has been a threat to opponents. After Edwards’ outburst failed to save the loss, it is clear that KAT’s contribution to the team is extremely important. If they want to conquer the Nuggets, the Nuggets forward has to do more than take jumpers.