Anthony Edwards “Disgrace” Comments Against Suns Resurfaces As Timberwolves Get Blown Out Against Thunder

May 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) on the court during warmups prior to game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Target Center. | Credits- Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

In a do-or-die Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals, the Minnesota Timberwolves were obliterated by the Oklahoma City Thunder, 124–94. Anthony Edwards had nowhere to hide. He and the entire squad were outmatched in every aspect, putting up one of the worst performances in recent playoff memory. As if that wasn’t enough, fans are now lining up to rub salt in the wound.

Not a lot of time was wasted in digging into Edwards’ past. Specifically, when the T-Wolves guard infamously trolled the Phoenix Suns in 2022.

Edwards mocked the Suns for their blowout Game 7 loss to the Mavericks. During the third quarter of that infamous night—when Phoenix had barely cracked 30 points—Antman took to Instagram to laugh at them.

The Suns ended up losing 123–90 in one of the most embarrassing elimination game defeats ever. In a resurfaced clip, Ant can be heard saying, “This is a disgrace. Y’all got 30 points in the 3rd quarter.”

Fast forward to 2025, and the Timberwolves found themselves in eerily similar territory. They were down 65–32 at halftime. Edwards had a forgettable night himself, finishing with just 19 points on 7-of-18 shooting, including 1-of-7 from deep. He added six rebounds, two assists, and three turnovers—and posted a game-worst plus-minus of -29.

On a night when the Wolves desperately needed their young star to shine, he simply couldn’t deliver. Ant was off his game throughout the series, averaging just 23 points per game.

To be clear, Edwards is just 23 years old. He’s already established himself as the leader of a contending team and has now made back-to-back trips to the Western Conference Finals. That’s no small feat. However, this marks the second straight year he’s been eliminated in five games at this stage—falling short of the Finals despite lofty expectations.

While the spotlight naturally lands on Edwards—especially after his bold comments in the past—the Wolves’ problems run deeper than just one player.

Minnesota committed 21 turnovers compared to OKC’s 14. Julius Randle showed flashes of scoring but was inefficient and turnover-prone. In Game 5, he scored 24 points but gave the ball away four times.

Head Coach Chris Finch, while instrumental in leading this team to the WCF, may come under scrutiny for his lack of adjustments during the series. The Timberwolves are now at a crossroads. They have a legitimate superstar in Edwards, a Defensive Player of the Year-level anchor in Rudy Gobert, and strong supporting pieces. But after another lopsided series defeat, they’ll have to confront some uncomfortable questions.