“Rajon Rondo has a ring and Chris Paul will never have one!”: When Playoff Rondo told CP3 he would not achieve glory back in 2009

Chris Paul just got bounced out of the playoffs once again. The Point God’s legacy is at stake after failing to win a chip. He is already 37.

Chris Paul might have a ton of records to his name, however, it might also be time to acknowledge the fact that he is unlikely to win a ring.

A top three-point guard in all-time assists made, with almost 11,000 to his name, CP might be a passing savant. The caveat is, that he might just not be a winning savant.

He was at the precipice of victory just last year. The Suns were up 2-0 in the NBA Finals and they failed to capitalize on it. Tonight marks the 4th straight time Chris Paul has lost a game 7. He is 3-5 in Game 7s throughout his career.

Also read: “Luka Doncic was on a McChickens, vodka, and hookah diet all summer, and still led Dallas to the WCF”: NBA Twitter erupts as the Slovenian MVP leads the Mavs to upset Suns 123-90 in Game 7

Chris Paul has lost 4 straight Game 7s. He is 3-5 in his career. pic.twitter.com/6n7V2fxcQ2 — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 16, 2022

Rajon Rondo’s prophecy comes true, Chris Paul might just never win a ring!

Back in 2009, Rajon Rondo famously told Chris Paul that he has one ring already and that CP would never win one. While a lot of hate was dished out to Rajon back in 2009, his prophesizing might just be coming true.

At the age of 37, Chris Paul lacks the guile to win. He may be putting up great fourth-quarter numbers when his team is up comfortably. However, when they are down and about he fails to find that gear and get things going.

This has happened time and again. While there is no doubt he improves every team he has played with, they often always fail to make the final jump.

This off-season, the Suns will have to make some serious decisions. CP3 needs to stick around, however, he may need to hand the reigns over to Devin Booker.

Chris Paul is the first player ever to blow five 2-0 leads in a best-of-7 series. 2-0 vs Spurs in 2008

2-0 vs Grizzlies in 2013

2-0 vs Blazers in 2016

2-0 vs Bucks in 2021

2-0 vs Mavs in 2022 He is also the only player to blow four 2-0 leads. pic.twitter.com/Y6yXcKVT66 — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 16, 2022



Also read: “LeBron James tried telling the Suns to stay humble”: Chris Paul & Co mocked Luka Doncic and many others including Lakers star throughout the season, lived to see it all comeback