“Good weekend to everyone except Bradley Beal’s wife”: Kamiah Adams-Beal and Ronnie2K battle it out on Twitter regarding Wizards star’s low NBA 2K22 rating

Ronnie 2K is treated with verbal abuse from NBA fans every year at this time of the year. Kamiah Adams-Beal facing off was par for the course.

The NBA 2K22 player ratings are out, and this time around, the franchise is being panned from all quarters. No player has been rated higher than 96, while the likes of Bradley Beal and Jamal Murray have been severely underrated.

Bradley Beal finished 2nd in the NBA’s scoring title race for the second season in a row, but he still found little love from the world’s bestselling basketball video game. 2K gaming have only rated Beal at 89 for the NBA 2K22 franchise.

To add insult to injury, game promoter Ronnie2K doubled down on 2K’s decision to rate Beal at only 89. He had a few back-and-forth interactions with Wizards fans, including Beal’s wife Kamiah Adams-Beal.

That interaction didn’t come off all that well as Kamiah seemed to have correctly put Ronnie on blast. Ronnie seemed to have taken that Twitter interaction as he posted early this message the next day: “Hope everyone is having the best weekend except Brad Beal’s wife.”

Kamiah Adams-Beal and Ronnie2K battle it out on Twitter after Bradley Beal receives 89 rating

Ronnie seemed to regret his decision to post this tweet basically as soon as he put it up. He got a torrent of hate from both Kamiah and Brad fans, as well as neutral onlookers.

This prompted Ronnie to remove that Twitter update from his profile, but the damage had already been done. NBA Twitter saved up receipts for this post and brought it to Kamiah’s attention.

Any NBA WAG other than Kamiah Adams-Beal might have taken this in her stride. But Kamiah is cut from a different cloth. She isn’t prepared to take BS from anyone regarding her family. And she laid this out in her own response tweet to Ronnie:

“Dogs bark, ducks quack, so don’t be surprised when clowns do clown s**t. But at least I have the courage to stand on my own 2 feet. @ me next time pussy @Ronnie2K. That was deleted quickly.”

Ronnie 2K and Bradley Beal’s wife going at each other pic.twitter.com/r3AFavvVkc — (@nolimitrockets) August 21, 2021

All we can add to this message is a well-deserved ‘You go girl!’