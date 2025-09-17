mobile app bar

Anthony Edwards Honors Best Friend Before Turning to Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill in Surprise AE2 Choice

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Tyreek Hill (L), Anthony Edwards (C), and Patrick Mahomes (R)

Tyreek Hill (L), Anthony Edwards (C), and Patrick Mahomes (R) | Credits- USA Today Network

Anthony Edwards’ newest Adidas shoe collection, the AE2, is set to hit the market next January, and he is currently traveling across the country to promote it. That said, star power is not the first thing he is relying on for the campaign. Instead, he is turning to the people who have stood by him through thick and thin.

By putting friendship above everything else, Edwards may have just shown the true meaning of loyalty when he chose his best friend, Nick Maddox, also known as “Slick,” before two of the most popular football stars in the country.

In a YouTube episode of Complex, Edwards discussed the AE2s and how he would campaign for the new kicks. After a brief pause, he revealed the names of the people he would love to see featured in them.

“Of course, Slick. Of course,” the Minnesota Timberwolves star began. “And, I definitely want Patrick Mahomes, yeah, gotta get Patty in the 2s. Tyreek Hill too, we gotta get the cheetah too…” 

Edwards then admitted that he’s a big fan of football, before revealing Travis Hunter Jr. as his final pick. He couldn’t have picked much better players to wear the AE2s, with Mahomes in particular, widely regarded as the best of his generation.

That said, Slick’s presence brings something far more personal and heartwarming, as he is Edwards’s best friend. Maddox was also part of the AE1s campaign, which shows that he has been, and likely always will be, someone Edwards includes in the most important moments of his life.

Everyone in the world deserves a best friend like Anthony Edwards.

The person Edwards can always count on

Often, amidst the glitz and glamour of being one of the NBA’s brightest stars, older relationships can fade. But many players try to keep them intact, and Edwards has done an especially good job of that.

Maddox has been a loyal friend over the years, someone Edwards can rely on for anything.

In an Adidas video featuring the two, Edwards said, “Nick Maddox is my best buddy. He is somebody that you can call and count on any time of the day.” The video, shared on the company’s YouTube channel, also captured Edwards and Slick sharing some wholesome moments.

It seems almost certain that Maddox will be part of the AE2 campaign. How Adidas chooses to present it remains to be seen.

