Anthony Edwards Injury Report: Timberwolves All Star’s Ankle Issues Cast Doubt Over His Availability Against Clippers In March 12th Showdown

Credits: Mar 3, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts after being called for a foul against the LA Clippers during the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

After beginning their six-game road trip with a 113-111 win over the Indiana Pacers, the Minnesota Timberwolves have gone on a two-game skid, suffering losses to the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers. Going up against the Los Angeles Clippers next, there is a good chance that the Wolves sustain their first three-game losing skid of the 2023-2024 season. However, fans of the franchise will hope that Anthony Edwards is available and helps the team snap their losing streak.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have added numerous key players to their latest injury report ahead of tonight’s clash against James Harden and co. Karl-Anthony Towns and Jaylen Clark will surely be missing out on the clash. Whereas, Kyle Anderson, Rudy Gobert, and Monte Morris join Anthony Edwards as those who are listed as “questionable”.

Edwards has been added to this dreadful list due to the ankle injury he suffered on 7th March. During the first few seconds of the Wolves-Cavs matchup itself, Ant-Man rolled his ankle. After limping around in pain, the combo guard was taken to the locker room. But, he did make his return to the floor in no time.

Because Ant played the entirety of that clash and played an average of 41 + minutes in each of the next games, fans can expect the athletic shooting guard to don the jersey against the Clippers as well.

Anthony Edwards indulges in a verbal altercation with fans of the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers-Minnesota Timberwolves clash on 10th March was an exciting bout. Playing without Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards led the team with a solid 25-point, 7-rebound, 7-assist performance, as per ESPN. Ant was also quite impressive on the defensive end, recording two steals and two blocks.

However, his incredible two-way production wasn’t enough to overcome the impressive showcase of the LeBron James-Anthony Davis duo. The Lakers frontcourt players combined for a 56-point, 33-rebound, and 8-assist performance with Davis also lodging 7 steals and 3 blocks.

Following the game, while Ant was walking back from the Crypto.com Arena, he had a hilarious interaction with some LA fans. Showcasing his competitive side, Edwards exclaimed:

“Y’all lucky I didn’t bust yo a**!”

If he suits up tonight, Edwards has a great chance to redeem himself at the Crypto.com Arena, helping his side clinch their first win since March 7th.