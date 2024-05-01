Tom Aspinall Slams UFC 304 Start Time in Manchester as Unjust to British Fans: “Why Can’t the Americans…”

Although the UFC is returning to the United Kingdom with Manchester serving as the host city for UFC 304, Tom Aspinall has called the promotion out for a seemingly unjust move. As things are currently scheduled, the Manchester event will begin at 3 am UK time, naturally posing issues for British viewers. While this decision was taken with the US audience in mind, many have lashed out at the timing with claims that the UFC is disrespecting the host nation.

Tom Aspinall will be defending his UFC interim Heavyweight title at UFC 304. However, while the Brit is excited to be fighting at home, he too has voiced his opinion about the absurd start time. In a recent video uploaded to YouTube, the UFC fighter spoke about how it is unfair to ask the UK fans to stay up till 3 am for a fight. Aspinall stated,

“As a fan, who wants to watch it live, I think it is absolutely terrible. It’s just not fair on the fans, not fair on the UK fans, predominantly it’s an American audience and I understand they want to sell to them… why can’t the Americans watch it in the afternoon?”

Tom Aspinall clarified that he does not have a problem with the start time as a fighter. However, he termed it ‘unfair’ to the UK fans who rarely get to attend a UFC event in their country.

Aspinall also advocated for the timings to be changed to the evening, which will be in the afternoon for the US fans. He believes that Dana White and the UFC need to make the changes if they want the arena to be completely sold out.

Moving on from the topic, the Brit recently spoke about what an immense honor it is for him to be fighting on the UFC 304 card alongside other massive talents from Europe.

Tom Aspinall’s dream comes true at UFC 304

Tom Aspinall is over the moon with the UFC Manchester announcement. Growing up, he has always wanted to fight in his own country and UFC 304 has presented him with an opportunity of a lifetime.

For Aspinall, it is a moment of immense honor, something he has dreamed of since he started training. He uploaded a video on Instagram where he spoke about the event saying,

“Any time the UFC is in town, it’s massive…But it’s with PPV, with PPV stars on it, with champions and all the talent across the UK and Europe…It’s what dreams are made of.”

Aspinall will look to make his day even more memorable by securing a dominant victory and making a case for a shot at the UFC heavyweight title. The UFC has not announced the entire card yet and the British Fighter is still without an opponent. Despite that, the Englishman is brimming with excitement and is itching to mesmerize his home crowd with a splendid display.