“Anthony Edwards is a Monster”: Amid Timberwolves’ Stars’ Rise, Former NBA Champion Extremely Pleased With Timberwolves Squad

CREDITS: Nov 22, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) celebrates his basket against the Philadelphia 76ers in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking on the Road Trippin’ podcast recently, Channing Frye talked in detail about the Minnesota Timberwolves’ impressive start to the season. Currently at 15-4, Frye believes their 22-year-old prodigy Anthony Edwards is the biggest reason behind the form. He claimed that the way in which ANT had been supported by Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony-Towns was also impressive.

Initially praising Jaden McDaniels’ defensive impact, Frye suggested that his presence had allowed the team’s offensive stars to get going.

“Anthony Edwards is a different monster. Karl Anthony-Townes said this is all you. Rudy Gobert said, whatever you all need me to do, I will do it. Then having those two, Jaden McDaniels and Anthony Edwards,”

he said, suggesting that ANT had already become the alpha of the team.

However, Frye chose to compliment his veteran teammates for the kind of support they had lent Edwards as well. Frye said that while KAT had accepted that he was on Anthony Edwards’ team, Gobert has also been willing to do ‘whatever is required of him.’

Hence, while Edwards’ incredible rise and form means that the Timberwolves are bound to see him as the franchise’s future, the likes of Gobert and KAT also deserve praise. Considering their experience and history, the fact that both the players are willing to play second-fiddle to ANT warrants praise, as far as Channing Frye is concerned.

Trevor Ariza believes Anthony Edwards is the best player in the NBA currently

Edwards’ start to the season has effectively exceeded expectations. It has allowed the Timberwolves to comprehensively lead the Western Conference and has generated huge praise for ANT.

This includes the likes of Trevor Ariza as well, in addition to a host of Edwards’ fellow NBA stars. Ariza, in particular, ended up claiming that Edwards was, at the moment, even better than Nikola Jokic.

“Jokic is one of the best. But I feel like, Anthony Edwards is the best player right now. Anthony Edwards is a f****ing dawg! I feel like he is the best player in the league right now. He is my favorite player in the league right now,” he said.

ANT has already done enough to be regarded in the same breath as the best players in the NBA currently. That is even all the more true, considering the way his team has managed to start the season.