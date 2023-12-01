“Anthony Edwards Is the Best Player Right Now”: Snubbing MVP Leader Nikola Jokic, Trevor Ariza Names His Favorite Player in the League

Anthony Edwards this season has been a runaway star in the league. The Minnesota Timberwolves centerpiece is averaging 26.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.0 assists this season while leading his team to the top of the Western Conference table. In the wake of Ant receiving his flowers from fans and NBA analysts alike, former Lakers star Trevor Ariza recently declared him his favorite player, ahead of the reigning Finals MVP, Nikola Jokic.

In an appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay, Ariza hailed the 22-year-old shooting guard as the best player in the league by snubbing current MVP leader Nikola Jokic. Ariza told Shannon Sharpe, “Jokic is one of the best. But I feel like, Anthony Edwards is the best player right now. Anthony Edwards is a f****ing dawg!”

“I feel like he is the best player in the league right now. He is my favorite player in the league right now,” Ariza added.

Furthermore, when Shannon Sharpe asked the 38-year-old which current under-25 player he would like to build his team around, Ariza chose Anthony Edwards as well, over other talents such as Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, Luka Doncic, and Tyrese Haliburton.

“I love Anthony Edwards. He is cold. He is super cold.”

Though Ariza has clear reservations for Edwards, he didn’t fail to give his flowers to LaMelo Ball, Tyrese Haliburton, and Luka Doncic. He credited these players and Victor Wembanyama for balling out currently in the league. Ariza even broke down Wembanyama’s game while commenting on Shaq’s comparison of Wemby to Bol Bol.

It seems like Ariza is beyond impressed watching Anthony Edwards balling this season. When Shannon Sharpe asked the former Lakers star which NBA player he would choose to have a successful NFL career if they started young, Ariza once again replied, “Anthony Edwards. I like Anthony Edwards like you [Shannon Sharpe] like Bron [LeBron James]!”

Team USA teammate Tyrese Haliburton praised Anthony Edwards for his game

It’s not just veterans like Ariza who are currently awed by Anthony Edwards’ game. Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton is also equally impressed with the Wolves star’s performance. Haliburton and Edwards shared the stage as part of Team USA’s FIBA World Cup 2023 campaign this summer.

In an appearance on JJ Redick’s The Old Man and The Three podcast, the Indiana Pacers star claimed that Edwards will be a contender to be a top 5 player in the league within two or three years. Indeed, with the stats that Ant is pulling in, he deserves all the praise coming his way.