“Anthony Edwards is the prodigal son of Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant”: Rashad Phillips has highest compliments for Ant following his exploits in the game against Grizzlies

Anthony Edwards has balled out in the first Playoffs of his young career, but can he be the Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant to the Timberwolves?

In his first post-season, Edwards already looks like the player he told the world he is when he came into the NBA as a 1st overall pick in the 2020 Draft. When the 20-year-old said he’s not bothered about missing out on Rookie of the Year to LaMelo Ball because he aims is MVP, everyone thought he was just being his overhyping self.

But man, is he not being the MVP Minnesota Timberwolves need right now to win their 1st Playoffs series in 18-years? He’s being more than that. Including their Play-in game against the Clippers in which their so-called MVP Karl-Anthony Towns disappeared, Ant has 66 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks in the last two games.

Anthony Edwards 🔥🐜

36 PTS | 12/23 FG | 6 AST | 2 BLK Most PTS in 1st Playoff GM

42: L. Doncic

38: J. Williamson

37: G. Mikan

36: Ant, D-Rose, Kareem, Dr. J, G. Brokaw pic.twitter.com/gTlLLbxMeY — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 16, 2022

His exploits in the first game of the first round of Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies are what we are here to discuss. And who is better to evaluate young stars than Rashad Phillips.

Also read: “Anthony Edwards outplayed Ja Morant, Game 2 will reveal what Grizz really made of”: Skip Bayless and NBA Twitter got onto Grizzlies point guard, Ja responds with a cryptic Tweet

“Anthony Edwards is the prodigal son of Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant”: Rashad Phillips

An American basketball player who was sort of a journeyman in his 10-year professional career and played all over the globe, Phillips is now an “NCAA/NBA prospect specialist”. The man saw potential in Ja Morant to be a superstar in the league when he wasn’t even a 5-star recruit.

But now, as things stand, he sees Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant in Ja’s opponent in the playoffs.

Playoff basketball is about exploiting the weakest link on the floor. Minnesota has found Memphis weakest link and that’s Steven Adams. His inability to guard ball screens is a death nail. They’re hunting Adams. Anthony Edwards is the prodigal son of Michael Jordan/Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/WiJECGGIgz — Rashad Phillips (@RP3natural) April 18, 2022

Rashad also, in-depth explained how the Grizzlies must defend Edwards by not letting the Timberwolves hunt Steven Adams throughout the game. It’d be interesting to see how the rest of the series pans out for Anthony Edwards and Co. If they do win this and make a deep Playoffs run, Ant would already be in the career trajectories of Mike and Kobe.

Also read: “Let’s see if Timberwolves start their trash talk when it’s 0-0″: Ja Morant emulates Michael Jordan following Grizzlies Game 1 loss to Anthony Edwards and company

Even if they don’t, we can already see that there’s no ceiling to this man’s brilliance on the offensive side of the court, but the way he’s been trying to be a dog on defense is one more aspect that has him close to those two icon’s mentality and style of play.