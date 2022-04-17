“Anthony Edwards outplayed Ja Morant, Game 2 will reveal what Grizz really made of”: Skip Bayless and NBA Twitter got onto Grizzlies point guard, Ja responds with a cryptic Tweet

As Anthony Edwards led Timberwolves gave a beating to Ja Morant and the Grizzlies, critiques got on the All-Star’s back.

The Memphis Grizzlies awaited a momentum-ridden Minnesota Timberwolves in FedExForum on Saturday. The game went nothing like Ja Morant and co would have wanted it to.

When the opponent scores 48 points from the perimeter; you only score 21, there’s hardly any basketball game you’ll win, surely not in the Playoffs. The Wolves went 16 for 41 while 7 for 27 went the Grizzlies and the Anthony Edwards-led team won the game 130-117.

Morant went for 32 points on 8-for-18 shooting, 8 assists, 4 rebounds, and a steal while Dillon Brooks went 24-1-1. Desmond Bane went 17-3-1 and Brandon Clarke posted up 13-12-2 and that was pretty much it for the Grizzlies.

Although they didn’t play that bad basketball to lose the game in that fashion, the Wolves were in an entirely different stratosphere. Their 20-year-old, a superstar in the making, in his debut Playoffs game, went ballistic. And as Edwards outplayed Ja in the first of possible 7-games, Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless already has doubts over his pick for the team he believes would come out of the West.

Memphis, my pick to win the West, is officially in trouble. Griz just were not ready to play – to match explosive TWolves’ play-in-fueled intensity, physicality and edge. Ant Man outplayed Ja, who started hot then missed 9 of next 10. Game 2 will reveal what Griz really made of. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 16, 2022

Ja Morant has noted down all the trash talk against him, Timberwolves must brace themselves for what’s coming.

Karl-Anthony Towns also showed up in time putting up 29-13-3 in contrast to his Play-in game, helping Ant who posted up a massive 36 points, 6 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 blocks, and a steal. While Jaden McDaniels and Malik Beasley scored a combined 38 points on 13-for-20 shooting off the bench.

For a moment, it looked like the teams have swapped jerseys as the Wolves dismantled one of the deepest squads in the NBA and so sent social media into a frenzy.

JA Morant doing his best James Harden impression pic.twitter.com/f4s80zxd2J — Kyle Kuzma ➐ (@2nbamemes) April 16, 2022

Ja Morant constantly underperforms in big moments but nobody talks about it pic.twitter.com/kdso6490Fi — CockSources ➐ (@cocksources) April 17, 2022

Jordan Poole > Ja Morant — Dallas (@dallas_tanis1) April 17, 2022

Ja Morant though has taken note of it all.

It will not only be difficult for Minnesota to repeat their efficiency from downtown, but the performances of their role players will come down eventually. If not, we are in for possibly the best series of the Playoffs.

The Grizzlies wouldn’t have bad scoring patches in two straight games, nor their DPOY Jaren Jackson Jr. would be in foul trouble for the most part of any upcoming games.