Basketball

“Anthony Edwards outplayed Ja Morant, Game 2 will reveal what Grizz really made of”: Skip Bayless and NBA Twitter got onto Grizzlies point guard, Ja responds with a cryptic Tweet

"Anthony Edwards outplayed Ja Morant, Game 2 will reveal what Grizz really made of": Skip Bayless and NBA Twitter got onto Grizzlies point guard, Ja responds with a cryptic Tweet
Akash Murty

Previous Article
“Nobody can guard Joel Embiid if the refs let him run you over”: Raptors head coach, Nick Nurse, bashes refs for not giving Scottie Barnes and company a fair whistle against Sixers MVP
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Anthony Edwards outplayed Ja Morant, Game 2 will reveal what Grizz really made of": Skip Bayless and NBA Twitter got onto Grizzlies point guard, Ja responds with a cryptic Tweet
“Anthony Edwards outplayed Ja Morant, Game 2 will reveal what Grizz really made of”: Skip Bayless and NBA Twitter got onto Grizzlies point guard, Ja responds with a cryptic Tweet

As Anthony Edwards led Timberwolves gave a beating to Ja Morant and the Grizzlies, critiques…