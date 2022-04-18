“Let’s see if Timberwolves start their trash talk when it’s 0-0″: Ja Morant emulates Michael Jordan following Grizzlies Game 1 loss to Anthony Edwards and company

Ja Morant posts an iconic Michael Jordan clip about getting trash talked by the Hornets in reference to the Grizzlies series against the Timberwolves.

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies have built up quite the aggressive reputation around the league. When they’re not hitting the griddy on the bench, the lot of youngsters are constantly talking up a storm with their opponents. So much so that LeBron James had to call them out for it during the regular season.

If there was one more team in the NBA that was as young and ballsy as the Grizzlies, it would be the Minnesota Timberwolves. Infused with a Patrick Beverley type mentality this season, guys like Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns have been talking trash and instigating several heated moments throughout the year.

NBA fans are going to be treated to quite the first round series as the Memphis Grizzlies take on the Minnesota Timberwolves for what we can hope is the full 7-game gauntlet.

When it comes to trash talk, Anthony Edwards actually gives props to Ja Morant and company, claiming it’s not just them who go at the T-Wolves. 8-year-old kids are apparently telling Ant that he sucks and that he should go sit on the bench.

Also read: “8 year old Grizzlies fans tell me I suck and that I should go sit down!”: Anthony Edwards dishes on why he loves playing against Ja Morant and company following stellar Game 1 Timberwolves victory

Ja Morant shows off his mentality going into Game 2 with a Michael Jordan post.

The Grizzlies were upset last night by the Timberwolves who beat them by 13 points by doing what the Grizz are good at. The rebounding was especially noticeable as they were never a good rebounding team while Memphis is a top tier rebounding team.

Ja Morant had 32 points on the night but it was Anthony Edwards who carried the Timberwolves to victory with 36 points of his own. With Memphis expected to win the series, Ja knows he needs to lead them to a win in Game 2.

Also read: “Chris Paul is so cold! He took over this game!”: Ja Morant astonished at Suns superstar dropping 19 points in the 4th quarter to put Pelicans away in Game 1

To prep for it, he posted a clip from ‘the Last Dance’ that shows Michael Jordan talking about BJ Armstrong talking trash to him after the Hornets beat the Bulls in Game 2 of the ECSF in 1998.

“So what, we lost one game. Gonna be a dog fight tomorrow. But that’s alright. Let’s see if all that trash talking starts when it’s 0-0, instead of a 5,6 point lead. That’s the sign of a good man; when you can talk sh*t when it’s an even score,” said MJ in that clip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 12 🥷🏽🖤 (@jamorant)

Clearly, Ja wasn’t all too pleased with the Wolves talking up a storm after having beaten them or when they were in a lead. This might be a bit hypocritical as the Grizzlies are just as prone to talking trash as Minnesota but it goes to show that the Murray State alum is raring to go for Game 2.