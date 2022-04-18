Basketball

“Let’s see if Timberwolves start their trash talk when it’s 0-0″: Ja Morant emulates Michael Jordan following Grizzlies Game 1 loss to Anthony Edwards and company

“Let’s see if Timberwolves start their trash talk when it’s 0-0": Ja Morant emulates Michael Jordan following Grizzlies Game 1 loss to Anthony Edwards and company
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
“Chris Paul is so cold! He took over this game!”: Ja Morant astonished at Suns superstar dropping 19 points in the 4th quarter to put Pelicans away in Game 1
Next Article
"The Suns gonna whoop these boys, plain and simple": Charles Barkley gives us another 'Guaranteed' on Inside the NBA
NBA Latest Post
"Steve Nash has same amount of MVPs as Kobe Bryant and Shaq O’Neal combined": NBA Twitter brings forward a fact that puts the league and it's MVP selection process to shame
“Steve Nash has same amount of MVPs as Kobe Bryant and Shaq O’Neal combined”: NBA Twitter brings forward a fact that puts the league and it’s MVP selection process to shame

Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal have combined 2 MVPs which is absurd to think of…