"It doesn't have to be awkward... Ben Simmons gives me the best chance to win": Sixers' Joel Embiid and Doc Rivers share their thoughts on the Australian PG being back in Philadelphia

Sixers’ superstar Joel Embiid discusses Ben Simmons’ return to Philadelphia, claims it shouldn’t be awkward and that things would be fine

After a long wait, Ben Simmons has made his way back to Philly. As reported by Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers are still not sure whether Simmons would return to court or not.

Sixers are hopeful to start moving toward the next steps of a return with Simmons, per sources. Organization wants him back on the court once he clears protocols, but that remains to be seen. https://t.co/4Zc3gUp50R — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 12, 2021

However, something that is surprising is that Simmons’ agent, Rich Paul, himself didn’t know when Simmons was returning to Philly.

Sources: Sixers were unaware Simmons was flying into Philadelphia today. The organization was in constant contact with agent Rich Paul, but Simmons simply showed up at arena to take his Covid test prior to Sixers-Nets tip — and that’s when team officials knew he was in town. https://t.co/j3cGnC6mgG — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 12, 2021

Simmons, who had claimed he wouldn’t set foot on the court as a Sixer again, seems closer to doing so, more than ever.

After the Nets-Sixers match tonight, the media interacted with Joel Embiid and Head Coach Doc Rivers. There, as expected, they asked them for their thoughts on the matter.

Joel Embiid expects things to not be awkward in the Sixers’ locker room

In their interaction with the media, both Doc Rivers and Joel Embiid seemed excited about the idea of getting their star guard back.

Doc Rivers and Joel Embiid react to Ben Simmons’ return to Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/XxGDrzlzrg — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 12, 2021

In his entire statement, Joel talked about how he was unable to reach Simmons. Embiid talked about how the Sixers are better with Ben on the floor, and how they’re all professionals. He doesn’t anticipate things to be awkward, which frankly, is a long shot.

Full Joel Embiid quote on what the locker room reaction would be if Ben Simmons returns. pic.twitter.com/Q8AlbDasjq — Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) October 12, 2021

Things sure would be a little awkward, and there would be an adjustment, but nothing that professionals cannot deal with. However, this is only if Simmons agrees to come back to court, and play with the Sixers.

Currently, all we know is Ben Simmons is back in Philly, and nothing else for sure.