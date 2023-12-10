“Anthony Edwards Number 1 Pick”: Tyrese Haliburton Names Every Player That was Picked Before Him in 2020 Drafts

For all his stardom, Tyrese Haliburton of Indiana Pacers is a petty man falls. In a recent interview with Rachel Nichols for SHOWTIME Basketball, the 23-year-old took on the Draymond Green challenge. He named all the NBA teams that had passed on him during the draft night before the Sacramento Kings selected him as the 12th overall pick in the first round. “Anthony Edwards number 1 pick to the Timberwolves,” the point guard stated after embracing the task.

“James Wiseman, Warriors. LaMelo Ball, Hornets. Patrick Williams, Bulls. Isaac Okoro, Cavs,” Tyrese added to name the top five picks. He continued, “Onyeka Okongwu, six to the Hawks. Killian Hayes, seven to the Pistons. Obi Toppin, eight to the Knicks”. Haliburton then named the last three players that were selected ahead of him, mentioning, “Deni Avdija, nine to the Wizards. Jalen Smith, ten to the Suns. Eleven, Devin Vassell to the Spurs”.

Soon after that, Rachel jokingly asked the 2023 All-Star whether any team had called to apologize for neglecting him as a draft pick. “Two of those guys I named are my teammates these days,” Tyrese answered with a laugh highlighting the inclusion of Jalen and Obi to the Pacers. It further showcased the development of Haliburton since coming into the league and his trade to Indiana from Sacramento.

The 6’5 star thrived under the tough conditions in recent seasons to become a standout young player in the NBA. In fact, he has had his breakthrough campaign in 2022/23, starting 56 matches for his Eastern Conference franchise. Averaging 20.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 10.4 assists in the previous season, he earned his first-ever All-Star call-up, affirming that significant steps were made in the right direction.

How well has Tyrese Haliburton performed this time around?

The youngster is averaging his career-best numbers in this campaign. With immense hikes in points per game, assists per game, and rebounds per game, Tyrese is on his way to becoming an NBA superstar. His field goal percentage alongside his three-point shooting has also improved massively.

More importantly, his endeavors are helping the Pacers win games as they sit a the 5th position on the conference table with a 12-8 record. In the in-season tournament, the underdogs have made their way into the final after defeating the heavyweights. The organization beat the Boston Celtics in the quarter-finals before registering an emphatic semi-final victory against the Milwaukee Bucks.

They are currently facing the Los Angeles Lakers in the final of the competition in Las Vegas. The fanbase is bound to trust in the qualities of Tyrese to win the crucial match. It once just again proves the influence of the backcourt maestro in the league right now.