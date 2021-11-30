“Anthony Edwards really answered a flip phone during his press conference?!”: Twitter goes off as Wolves star hilariously takes out flip phone after the match vs Pacers

Minnesota Timberwolves are finally on a winning run after years of struggle and one of the chief proprietors Anthony Edwards is having time of his life on and off the court

Anthony Edwards has been one of the most watchable stars in the NBA. Just in his sophomore year in the league, the Georgia boy has matched up with the league’s best toe to toe.

He’s averaging over 22 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists this season. Led by him and the other the faces of the franchise Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell, the Timberwolves are on a 7-1 run.

After yet another terrible start to the season, the Wolves are now 11-10 and sitting at 5th in the West. And so the stars in the team are enjoying every moment on the court. Anthony Edwards does it by dunking over some players or throwing down flawless windmill dunks.

Ant is even enjoying the press conferences these days.

Anthony Edwards picks up a call on flip phone and Twitter can’t handle it

The Timberwolves star after getting hot against the Heat and giving an L to Jimmy Butler and Co was off for a game or two but then had an all-around performance in a close encounter against the Pacers. He had 21 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals Monday night, the game ended at 100-98.

But it was after the game where the star had the moment of the night when he pulled out a flip phone during the presser while a reporter was asking him a question.

He really answered his flip phone during his press conference 🤣 Never change, @theantedwards_ (via @Timberwolves)pic.twitter.com/L3sJDTUOPJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 30, 2021

Already one of the most loved personalities in the media the 20-year old surprised everyone by taking out a flip phone in this era and obviously Twitter had to go mad.

You’re not old enough to get flip phone ptsd 😂 — Mike 🇰🇪nya (@_ImClutch) November 30, 2021

Bruh Anthony edwards answering a flip phone in the middle of an interview got me crying. Either this nigga is comedy or he trappin out the bando😂 — Booke🦍🤍 (@EWhitejr_) November 30, 2021

People have even started conspiracies that Ant is on to something.

Anthony “Pablo Escobar” Edwards — . (@working_on_dyin) November 30, 2021

Trappin ant 🤣 I knew another nigga knew exactly what was going on he plugged in 😂 — Dnyce (@MilmadeD) November 30, 2021

Anthony edwards got a flip phone cuz he making sure can’t nobody keep trace on em — JETSON (@Quay_Hawk) November 30, 2021

Very few people are as fun to watch both on the court and off it, Anthony Edwards would surely be the top contender if there was an award for it.