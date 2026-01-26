mobile app bar

Anthony Edwards Refuses To Use “Tired” As An Excuse For The Blowout Loss Against GSW

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Jan 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) secures a rebound in the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Target Center.

The Golden State Warriors are always going to be a threat to any team in the NBA as long as Stephen Curry remains, but not many expected them to blow the Minnesota Timberwolves out on Sunday. They looked woeful, to be fair, and the Warriors did just about what was needed to get back to winning ways after losing two in a row.

Not everyone on the Wolves looked out of sorts however. Anthony Edwards for one, was spectacular. He shot 13-20, and scored 32 but his teammates were of little help on the night.

Edwards, without hesitation, hinted that the whole team played without showing too much heart against the Warriors. He admitted that they were all tired, but refused to use that as an excuse to slack off.

“We’re supposed to come out here and play hard,” Edwards said post game. “I don’t think we can make an excuse because we’re tired. Everybody tired, everybody ready to go to the break.” 

Edwards, of course, was referring to the All-Star break. It is a three-day respite for players across the league and a brief pause in an otherwise relentless schedule, falling this year between February 13 and 15. The Timberwolves star, however, does not want his team looking ahead to the break or easing up, instead urging them to put in the effort in every game leading up to it.

“We’re just getting outplayed on the effort part. So we gotta bring it on that side, for sure,” Ant-Man added.

To be fair to Edwards and the rest of the Minnesota Timberwolves organization, it has been a tiring few days for them. The city of Minneapolis is facing a tough time after ICE’s latest shooting of American citizen Alex Pretti, which has sparked unprecedented outrage across the state and country as a whole.

It’s also why the Warriors game was postponed to Sunday, as it was originally scheduled for the day the shooting took place. In the grand scheme of things, in this difficult time, this defeat to Golden State doesn’t count for much. But most NBA athletes haven’t really spoken much about the incident, and the sport moves on.

