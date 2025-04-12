Paul Pierce Believes He’d Find Girls Looking For Love At The Puerto Rican Parade Amid A Kevin Durant-Knicks Union

A big topic of conversation in the NBA off-season will be where Kevin Durant will land after his disappointing run with the Phoenix Suns finally comes to an end. Brian Windhorst reported that the Suns are more than likely dealing KD away in the summertime. Now, Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce are pitching that the 15-time All-Star goes to the Knicks. But not for the reason you think.

The 2024-2025 Suns season had high expectations. Along with Durant and Devin Booker, Bradley Beal was added to the squad to help boost their offensive struggles. Not only did the experiment not work, but the Suns will miss the playoffs entirely and missed any opportunity for a Play-In by losing eight straight games in the last few weeks. It’s clear that the team is not meshing, and Durant’s disconnect has never been more apparent.

Along with Windy, Suns radio host John Gambadoro also predicted that KD will pivot away from the desert and head to greener pastures. Garnett and Pierce hope that means that the two-time NBA Champion goes to play ball in New York just so they could go experience how the rabid Knicks fans would react. However, KG knows his boy Pierce well, and mentions another reason they should hope KD ends up in the Big Apple.

“Puerto Rican parade gonna be out of control,” Garnett joked. “Dominican day gonna be out of control.” Pierce immediately perked up. “Oh yeah, we gonna have to go to that,” The Truth responded about the famed parade, which takes place every June. “Looking for love,” Pierce added with a laugh.

We need Durant to the Knicks JUST to get Paul to the Puerto Rican Day Parade 🤣🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/ANXug98jyh — All the Smoke Productions (@allthesmokeprod) April 11, 2025

The conversation didn’t end there. Pierce later claimed that he would “need his own float” to properly experience the parade. “Who gonna be on your float?” asked Garnett. “I might have the girls I’m looking for love for,” Pierce fired back.

It’s clear that the Hall of Famer isn’t looking for the future Mrs. Pierce at the parade as he’s been pretty vocal about wanting to live a bachelor’s life until he’s 70.

Kevin Durant’s agent really wanted him to join the Knicks: he chose the Nets instead

Kevin Durant in a Knicks uniform isn’t just a possibility next season, but it was previously a possibility in the past. KD famously went to the Brooklyn Nets in 2019 after his successful championship runs with the Golden State Warriors. However, that wasn’t the destination his agent, Rich Kleiman, wanted him to go.

“Will you tell the camera and whatever Knicks fans will watch this that I wanted you to go to the Knicks,” revealed Kleiman during a joint interview with Durant on The Boardroom.

“You definitely did, you definitely did, more than anything,” Durant responded. “My dad, you, love the Knicks,” Durant continued. “My aunt loves the Knicks.”

Look, it’s clear that Kleiman wants Durant on the Knicks. The good people of New York want Durant on the Knicks. Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart would probably love having KD on the Knicks. But does Durant want to be a Knick? No better time to find out.