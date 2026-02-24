Anthony Edwards Stirs Up ‘Ant To Heat’ Rumors After Showing Interest In Miami To Norman Powell

Anthony Edwards is not just the face of the Minnesota Timberwolves franchise but has also been tipped to become the future face of the NBA. In his six years with the team, he has propelled himself to the top of the fanbase’s hearts and helped lead the Wolves to two straight Western Conference Finals. So why would Ant-Man even flirt with the idea of leaving at this stage?

Edwards loves Minnesota. He has mentioned several times in the past how much the city and its passionate fanbase mean to him. It is clear that he does not plan on jumping ship, as players so often do in today’s hyper-competitive basketball landscape. Still, he has not refrained from showing interest in playing in other cities, Miami for instance.

The 24-year-old superstar admitted as much in a recently surfaced clip featuring himself and Miami Heat player Norman Powell. During a locker room chat, Edwards expressed his interest in Heat culture and appeared to press Powell on whether he liked “Magic City.”

“You like Miami?” asked Ant without any hesitation. “Yeah man, love bro,” responded Powell, who sounded genuinely passionate about being in South Beach.

“It look like a vibe,” added Ant. Now if you’re a Minnesota fan this might keep you up at night, but this was more likely him just making conversation.

Anthony Edwards to Norman Powell “You like Miami? Sh*t look like a vibe” (Via Miami Heat YT) pic.twitter.com/e35EGsfDJt — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) February 23, 2026

A player as valuable as Edwards will always be watched under a microscope. He is already positioning himself as the next big thing, especially with league legends LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Steph Curry edging closer to the final chapters of their careers.

It’s understandable why some Minnesota fans tremble at the thought of losing Ant. Over All-Star Weekend, he was heard praising the Atlanta Hawks organization while talking to Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson. And his admiration for Miami during his exchange with Powell was far from a one-off.

“He’s been dope. Bringing a lot of energy and Heat Culture. It’s exciting to see. His first day with the scout, I was like, ‘OK, I see what they mean when they say Heat Culture.’ He came in with a lot of energy, right to the point, so precise with the detail. It’s dope,” Edwards said of Heat coach Erik Spoelstra during their time together on the 2024 U.S. Olympic team. That run ended with a gold medal, and Ant probably liked the taste of that.

These flirtations with other teams and cities are simply part of the package when you are a rising superstar. Edwards is clearly committed to the Midwest, but a player with his talent, charisma, and ambition is always going to be curious about other vibes, other cultures, and what it feels like to compete in different arenas.

Honestly, that curiosity only makes him more exciting. It’s a reminder that he isn’t just thinking about the present, he’s already building his legacy. If the Wolves can keep him happy and winning, they will have a franchise-defining star for years to come. But if not, every contender in the league should be watching closely.