Celtics are the Most Dangerous Team in the East: Kendrick Perkins

Ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season, the Boston Celtics were written off as Eastern Conference contenders and for good reasons. Jayson Tatum’s Achilles injury was already a big setback. It also didn’t help that the team traded away Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, both of whom were both essential in their 2024 title run. Despite all this, the Celtics have remained one of the best teams in the East and have rightfully earned some mighty praise.

On paper, this year’s Celtics team pales in comparison to last season. But Jaylen Brown and Derrick White have both stepped up tremendously, leading Boston to a 41-20 record. That mark is good enough for the second seed in the East.

It should also be noted that unlike past seasons, there is little to no pressure on this Celtics team, considering nobody expected them to be in this position. That is what Kendrick Perkins believes has provided them with a sense of freedom unlike any other team in the Eastern Conference.

“They’re playing with house money,” Perkins said on ESPN’s Get Up. “It’s no expectations with this team.”

Kendrick Perkins says the Celtics are the most dangerous team in the NBA: “Why do I say that? Number one, they have the most championship experience in the Eastern Conference. Number two, they also have a coach in coach Mazzulla who’s up for coach of the year. They’re playing… pic.twitter.com/yBPH0jjILN — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) March 3, 2026



It also helps that the Celtics already have the framework of a championship-calibre team. Their core has always been strong, and it’s apparent through their performance so far this season. Taking those into consideration, Perkins believes Boston has all the makings to be the most dangerous team in the league.

In any ordinary season at full health, the Celtics would be among the top teams competing for a championship. They are missing their best player, yet they are in the same position. That has to be worth something, especially in what has been a surprisingly competitive Eastern Conference.

Unfortunately for the Celtics, the Detroit Pistons do have a firm grip on the top seed. Barring the Pistons experiencing a disastrous end to the season, it seems the Celtics are fastened tight to the second seed. Even if Tatum doesn’t return this year, no team wants to see the Celtics in a seven-game series.

Brown has proven that he is more than capable of leading a team as the primary scoring option. The 2024 NBA Finals MVP is currently averaging 29.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. All of those numbers are career-highs. It’ll be a tough assignment for any defense to try to contain him for 48 minutes, especially with the freedom the Celtics are playing with.