“Is Collin Sexton out for the season?!”: Evan Mobley and the Cavaliers’ playoff hopes take a massive blow as star guard’s terrible injury is revealed

Cleveland Cavaliers guard and star player Collin Sexton has suffered a torn meniscus on his left knee; could be out for months.

Just when Cleveland Cavaliers thought their fortunes could be changing, they have been hit with the worst possible news fathomable. Collin Sexton has suffered a torn meniscus on his left knee, sidelining him indefinitely, as has been reported by Adrian Wojnarowski.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton suffered a torn meniscus to his left knee, team says. No immediate timetable on a return, more testing to come, but expect Sexton to have an extended absence from 7-4 Cavs. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 8, 2021

The 22-year-old exited the game against the New York Knicks, playing just 13 minutes, posting eight points during that time. He was seen working out his knee with the team trainer before entering the court in the second quarter but had to be rushed out after just a single play.

What to expect from the Cavs without Collin Sexton?

The Cavaliers have been in rather impressive form this season, sitting 6th in the Eastern Conference with a 7-4 record. They have the 10th best defence in the NBA statistically, allowing just under 105 points per game this season. However, that could all change without Collin Sexton.

While meniscus injuries are serious, often leaving athletes out for months with serious consequences, a research article by Reuters actually shows that NBA players recover from them early, and with little post-recovery upshot.

Now in his fourt season in the NBA, Sexton is averaging 16 PPG – the lowest since his rookie season —, but these numbers make sense given the investment that has been put into the team.

Sexton now has the likes of Darius Garland (15.4 PPG, 7.6 APG), Evan Mobley (14.9 PPG, 8 RPG), and Jarrett Allen (14.9 PPG, 11.6 RPG) alongside him, who have shouldered his burden. This has also propelled the Cavs towards a faster, more entertaining brand of the sport.

But without the 6′ ft. guard within their ranks, John-Blair Bickerstaff might have to focus on some defensive rebranding in the hopes of continuing their impressive run of form.

Cleveland Cavaliers face fourth-placed Washinton Wizard in their next encounter, and a win could help them leapfrog the capital outfit.