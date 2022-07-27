“Anthony Edwards, Trae Young team-up confirmed!”: NBA Twitter reacts to new Sprite bottle ad featuring 6’5″ Wolves man alongside Hawks star

The city of Atlanta has been graced with many great athletes. Sprite’s latest ambassadors, Anthony Edwards and Trae Young are two of them!

As the NBA enters the 2020s, one cannot help but wonder what the future of the league looks like. The old guard featuring the likes of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Steph Curry will soon have to be replaced.

Luckily, the NBA continues to have a plethora of talent come in each year. This includes the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum and many more.

In fact, two of the most exciting talents have a common connection, that being Atlanta, Georgia. Atlanta native Anthony Edwards and Hawks guard Trae Young are most certainly ones for the future!

Predicting the NBA’s Top 10 Stars Over the Next 5 Seasons 🔮 1. Giannis Antetokounmpo

2. Luka Doncic

3. Jayson Tatum

4. Nikola Jokic

5. Devin Booker

6. Trae Young

7. Bam Adebayo

8. Ja Morant

9. Joel Embiid

10. Anthony Edwards Full list: https://t.co/NgzmEbhKBg (via @gt_hughes) pic.twitter.com/Q5jGKwlUYq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 21, 2022

Also Read: “With Trae Young and me, you can’t double-team”: Dejounte Murray puts the league on notice while talking about Atlanta Hawks’ future

In fact, the two future superstars recently appeared in a new Sprite ad and NBA Twitter has some interesting thoughts about the same.

Anthony Edwards and Trae Young are on the new Sprite bottle ad and NBA Twitter is having a field day

It is not uncommon to see two NBA superstars in a national advertisement. However, the newly released Sprite bottle ad has NBA fans and Twitter buzzing.

The main reason is that it features Anthony Edwards and Trae Young. They are two icons in the city of Atlanta and are considered to be two of the best young guards in the league.

NBA Twitter has shared its thoughts, with some users claiming that Ant is on his way to join Trae and the Hawks, while others believe Luka Doncic should have featured instead!

Anthony Edwards to the Hawks confirmed https://t.co/VHAm0z7cQs — ໊ (@CookedByTrae) July 27, 2022

Should’ve used luka doncic instead https://t.co/88EETBYJdl — 123 cancun (@true_2_atlanta) July 27, 2022

It certainly is a great ad. Safe to say their chemistry on television should translate well to the court if they should ever become teammates.

Also Read: “Go out there and play at a level that hasn’t been seen since Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant”: Karl-Anthony Towns reveals his ceiling with Anthony Edwards