“Go out there and play at a level that hasn’t been seen since Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant”: Karl-Anthony Towns reveals his ceiling with Anthony Edwards

Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns aims his pairing with Anthony Edwards to be at the level of Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant.

The Minnesota Timberwolves boast a host of young and high-spirited talent looking to achieve Hall of Fame status. The recent playoffs marked the franchise’s second postseason appearance in 18 years. In what many believe, Karl Anthony Towns and co had a legitimate chance of upsetting the Grizzlies.

Unfortunately, the T-Wolves would blow a string of leads during the series, causing a first-round elimination. Nonetheless, the hoop fans in Minnesota do have a lot to look forward to heading into the 2022-23 season, making a blockbuster move in acquiring three-time DPOY Rudy Gobert.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are L O N G. Wingspan measurements of their starting five: D’Angelo Russell – 6’10”

Anthony Edwards – 6’9”

Jaden McDaniels – 7’0”

Karl-Anthony Towns – 7’4”

Rudy Gobert – 7’9” Good luck scoring on this team. pic.twitter.com/OIsCJ1nta6 — ProCity Hoops (@ProCityHoops) July 1, 2022

With the French big man on board, the Wolves starting lineup consists of three All-Stars, the other two being KAT and D’Angelo Russell, and not to forget a potential superstar in Anthony Edwards. The Ant has shown us glimpses of Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

Also read: “Rudy Gobert 7″9′, Karl-Anthony Towns 7″4′, Jaden McDaniels 7″0′, Anthony Edwards 6″9′, D’Angelo Russell 6″10′”: Wingspan of Timberwolves’ starting lineup

During a recent interaction with ESPN’s Malika Andrews, Towns sent out a stern warning to the league, revealing how he aims to take his partnership with Edwards to the level of Shaq-Kobe.

Karl-Anthony Towns sets the ceiling on his pairing with Anthony Edwards.

Coming off a career year, KAT averaged 24.6 PPG, 9.8 RPG, and 3.6 APG, with him being an impressive 41% from the 3-point line. The former Kentucky player became the first center to win the 3-point contest in the ASG, leading to the conversation about him being the best big man shooter of all time.

Speaking of Edwards, the 20-year catapulted himself into the conversation of players like LeBron James and Kevin Durant, passing several milestones. In only his second season, the 6″5′ guard has shown us the potential of being something special.

When asked how could he and Edwards be the best duo in the NBA this season, KAT said the following.

“Go out there and play at a level that hasn’t been seen since Shaq and Kobe.”

Though KAT’s claims might be tough to swallow, one cannot deny the talent and skill set he and Edwards bring to the table. With Gobert on board, Towns aims to form a trio with ANT.

Also read: “Anthony Edwards has more talent than Dwayne Wade ever did!”: Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala believes the Timberwolves star will surpass $175 million-worth Heat legend