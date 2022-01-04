“Antonio Brown is in Brooklyn… Ohh you mean the new Jets wide receiver in 2022??” Twitter goes off on the Bucs’ wide receiver as he sits courtside in a Nets-Grizzlies game after running off from an NFL game just a day before

After escaping from the game against the New York Jets, Antonio Brown of Tampa Bay Buccaneers paid a visit to a Brooklyn Nets game.

Antonio Brown, who could have been one of the best wide receivers of all time in the game of football, is now turning out to be a headache nobody wants to have.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ receiver just came back from a three-game suspension by the NFL last week, for turning in a fake vaccination card. And after catching 10 passes for 101 receiving yards, he was questionable for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

But as the Buccaneers found themselves 10-24 down, coach Bruce Arians tried to get Brown into the game. Arians told Fox Sports that Antonio refused his orders twice, after which Arians told him to “get out.” What followed is never seen in any international sports’ history.

Antonio Brown took off all his equipment including his jersey and dashed across the end zone while both teams were on the field and waved to fans as he went to the locker room.

Video of Antonio Brown leaving the field after taking off his jersey and shirt and throw it into the stands. pic.twitter.com/1hwNYei5Fq — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 2, 2022

As he went through the tunnel without his shirt and wallet, Brown asked some state troopers for a ride to the airport. And guess where he landed?

Antonio Brown attends the Brooklyn Nets game and Twitter goes berserk

As he didn’t receive a ride to the airport, Antonio Brown was in the courtside for a Brooklyn Nets’ basketball game on Monday after running off from a New York Jets game on Sunday.

Antonio Brown, the most controversial athlete in the last 24 hours, is courtside in Brooklyn 😎 pic.twitter.com/rAx8ThsgZP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 4, 2022

Although the Bucks receiver didn’t do any of his previous day’s escapades, his presence was enough for Twitter to go off.

Like their city counterparts, the Nets also couldn’t take advantage of Brown’s presence and blew the game away by 118-104 to the Grizzlies.

As the Buccaneers coach has already considered Brown, not a part of his team, the wide receiver is out looking for a new team, thankfully with his shirt on.