Basketball

“PJ Tucker never hooked me up with Jordans”: Devin Booker called out the ‘Sneaker God’ while revealing the only two Jordans he wears

“PJ Tucker never hooked me up with Jordans”: Devin Booker called out the ‘Sneaker God’ while revealing the only two Jordans he wears
Samir Mehdi

Previous Article
“I love Kyle Lowry, but that mother**ker has to buy my daughter a $100,000 gift”: Jimmy Butler hilariously reveals he expects a “real expensive" gift from Lowry for his daughter’s birthday
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“PJ Tucker never hooked me up with Jordans”: Devin Booker called out the ‘Sneaker God’ while revealing the only two Jordans he wears
“PJ Tucker never hooked me up with Jordans”: Devin Booker called out the ‘Sneaker God’ while revealing the only two Jordans he wears

Devin Booker called out PJ Tucker for never hooking him up with exclusive sneakers while…