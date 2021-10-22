“PJ Tucker never hooked me up with Jordans”: Devin Booker called out the ‘Sneaker God’ while revealing the only two Jordans he wears

Devin Booker called out PJ Tucker for never hooking him up with exclusive sneakers while on the Suns together and reveals his choice for Jordans.

Devin Booker is perhaps one of the most well dressed athletes we have in the NBA today and anybody who knows anything about style, knows that shoes play a big part in that. Booker, given his love and admiration for Kobe Bryant, has always preferred to rock Kobes when on NBA hardwood and off the court as well.

PJ Tucker on the other hand, has worn an unfathomable variety of sneakers both on and off the court. Known around the league as the definitive ‘Sneaker God’, Tucker has collected well over 5,000 pairs of shoes over the years. Among those pairs, are the oh-so elusive Nike Air Mags that go for about $50,000 on any reselling site.

Despite Devin Booker having a sort of loyalty to Kobes, he’s worn Jordans plenty of times as well. It’s extremely difficult to go wrong with classics like the Jordan 1s, 4s, 5s, 11s, and so on.

Devin Booker went at PJ Tucker for not hooking him up with sneakers.

Devin Booker and PJ Tucker bonded with one another during the former’s rookie season where Tucker was a veteran that showed him the ropes while on the Suns. Even with them facing off against one another in the 2021 NBA Finals, the two remain close friends.

While on Instagram live for Footlocker last year, PJ asked Book about what his favorite Jordans were. He replied by saying he only wears Air Jordan 1s and 4s, arguably the most popular ones for casual wear. ASAP Rocky is another celebrity who has publicly stated he only wore 1s and 4s for the longest time while growing up in Harlem.

During the IG live, Devin Booker hilariously called out Tucker for never hooking him up with sneakers when they were on the Phoenix Suns together in Booker’s rookie season. Of course, the Heat forward denied this, yelling out, “Stop capping,” as he dismissed the accusation.

Safe to say that the Suns superstar guard can more than afford to buy himself any pair of shoes he’d like given the nature of his contract.