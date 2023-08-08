“Anything With 3 Stripes Has Gotta Get Out”: Marcus Set to Ensure Michael Jordan’s $34.61 Billion Worth Nemesis ‘Burns Out’ of Beau Larsa Pippen’s Closet

Michael Jordan’s partnership with Nike can be termed one of the most historic ones ever. So much so that even his family bind with the ethics of maintaining the brand integrity of his endorsement. Marcus Jordan, in his podcast show Separation Anxiety with his partner Larsa Pippen warned her about owning any item from the $34.51 billion nemesis brand, Adidas. Marcus only wants to represent his family’s Jordan brand, which is tied with Nike owing to MJ’s iconic $2.5 million starting deal with the brand.

Michael Jordan has been tied with Nike since his rookie $2.5 million deal in 1984. Since then, his persona as a global icon for basketball has propelled the brand’s popularity to great extents. Through his partnership with Nike, MJ now owns the Jordan brand, which earns him 5% of the total profit from the subsidiary. These earnings have made Jordan a billionaire, with loyalty running to his kids. Now, Marcus seems to be spreading and propagating these values to his significant other as well.

Marcus Jordan warns Larsa Pippen against using any product from rival brand Adidas

Due to MJ’s historic deal with Nike, the Jordan family is quite conscious about the products the rest of the family consumes. Some of this consciousness has also transported to Marcus Jordan, who has warned Larsa Pippen from ever wearing products from the three-stripes company, Adidas. Speaking in the latest episode of their podcast, Marcus said:

“I’m team Jordan, obviously, [its] my last name. So, you know, I am team Nike. I only wear Nike and Jordan unless its like some designer shoe that I’m wearing with my suit or whatever. So yeah, there’s no Adidas, there’s no Kangaroos, there’s no New Balance, there’s none of that in this Jordan household. It’s actually several shoes in your [Larsa] closet right now that I cannot wait to burn or throw in the trash. Anything with three-stripes has got to get out of the house.”

Undoubtedly, the younger Jordan does understand the intricacies of brand values and commitments that his last name contains. Marcus is also the proud owner of the sneaker retail brand Trophy House, which sells unique and exquisite boutique sneakers in stores across America online and physically in a few locations.

Michael Jordan once dumped his daughter Jasmine Jordan’s sneakers down the trash

As already established, no one in the Jordan household can wear anything other than Nike. If it’s a rival brand to the company, then people in the Jordan household must prepare to face MJ’s wrath and pettiness.

As MJ’s daughter Jasmine recalls, His Airness had once thrown Jasmine’s new Sketchers shows in the trash. Although Jasmine loved wearing Sketchers, her father did not have this quality in her. Jordan would throw his daughter’s Sketchers in the trash can just one day after she would buy and wear them. Perhaps, MJ’s dedication towards his Nike endorsement has helped him and his family reach a combined net worth of a billion dollars.