“Apart from Metallica, I have no idea of the bands on my shirts”: Brandon Ingram hilariously admits having no knowledge about the bands on his vintage T-shirts

Brandon Ingram hilariously admits about having no knowledge of the bands on his vintage T-shirts. Further reveals why he wears the T-Shirts.

Brandon Ingram is one of the brighter young talents the league has to offer. Over the past 5 years, the 24-year-old has proven his worth on numerous instances, surely making him one of the future faces of the league.

Ingram is a sensational talent with an All-Star appearance and MIP award in his resume so far. With an incredible 23.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists average in his first two campaigns with the New Orleans Pelicans, Ingram is one of the leaders of the young team hoping to carry the team to their first playoffs appearance since the 2017-18 season.

Apart from being an outstanding athlete, BI is also one of the more stylish dressers in the league. While several players in the league tend to be comfortable with their choices of clothes, Brandon is always making a statement when experimenting with his style.

Also Read: How newly-signed Chicago guard could influence their fortunes this season

However, Ingram is unaware of some of the references, primarily the band references, on his vintage T-shirts.

“I don’t know about most of the rock bands, I wear the t-shirts because they’re cool”: Brandon Ingram

Born in 1997, it’s pretty understandable why Ingram isn’t aware of a huge majority of rock bands that feature on his graphic t-shirts. However, when fans or even interviewers look at the 6-foot-8 forward wearing such clothes, they tend to ask him questions related to those bands. The truth of the matter is, the former Duke Blue Devil wears them because they look “cool”. The All-Star admitted:

“To be honest, I don’t even know these bands. The people who I work with in the (Pelicans practice) facility, or wherever I’m at (in New Orleans) tell me more about my shirts than I actually know. I wear a lot of vintage T-shirts with a lot of rock bands on them. But I have no idea (about the actual music). I know of Metallica and maybe one more (group), but people tell me more information about it than I have.”

“They’ll either (tell me how much they love the band), or put me to a test and say, ‘Name one song! Tell me one thing about them!’ ” Ingram recalled, laughing. “But I won’t have any response. I’ll say, ‘Sorry, I don’t know who this is.’ ”

“I’m just into old vintage tees,” Ingram said. “I like the fit, I like how the texture feels on them. I’m just into those shirts. I am into music, but I haven’t dove that deep into who these people are. Music is something that puts me in a good mood if I’m in a bad mood, so it’s done a lot for me. But I just wear them because the shirts look cool.”

Also Read: Kobe Bryant recalls the time when as a rookie he refused to pass the ball to Shaquille O’Neal

To be fair to Ingram, his game-day fits actually look pretty cool, making a strong case for being one of the stylish players in the NBA.