“Appreciate you supporting me, Max Kellerman”: Andre Iguodala hilariously references Kellerman’s ‘Steph Curry’ in a special message for the former First Take analyst as he parts ways with them after a 5-year run

Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala pays a farewell tribute to ESPN’s First Take analyst Max Kellerman as he ends his 5-year stint with the sports broadcasting giant.

Max Kellerman was one of the most popular NBA analysts in recent times. The 48-year old had a great run with ESPN that was marked with some bold predictions and statements.

Kellerman had some hilarious moments with co-panelist Stephen A. Smith on the show. The two would often be seen at loggerheads.

One of the most controversial takes during Kellerman’s stint with the company was when he stated he would have Andre Iguodala over Stephen Curry take the final shot for the Warriors, with the game being on the line.

Of everyone on Golden State, open shot, fate of the universe on the line, the martians have the death beam pointed at Earth, you better hit it… I want Iguodala, proclaimed Kellerman. That’s right. And I know what that sounds like and it’s not fair to Steph because so much defensive attention is paid to him. And I’m not saying Steph’s not a better shooter, he’s a way better shooter. But, Iguodala’s got ice water in his veins.

Recently, Kellerman, who bid farewell to the show, had a special message from none other than Andre Igoudala. The veteran thanked him for his support and wished him the best for his future endeavors.

Igoudala had a special message for Kellerman, who recently ended his tenure with ESPN’s First Take.

Max wassup, its your boy here man. Congratulations on five great years and to many more great years in your next endeavor and loads of success from one of your favorite fans. Appreciate you supporting me, knowing who should take the last shot when the Earth is on the line.

Kellerman had always been an advocate of Igoudala’s talent. Though his statement had many people flabbergasted during the time, the analyst stuck to what he had said. Surprisingly even Iguodala seemed to disagree with him, calling him crazy.

As per reports, Kellerman is said to have an increased role on his radio show. He is also in works with the channel for potentially having his own TV show.