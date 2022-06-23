Are Bronny James and Shareef O’Neal in the 2022 NBA Draft?

Are either of LeBron James or Shaquille O’Neal’s eldest sons, Bronny or Shareef, going to be partaking in the 2022 NBA Draft?

LeBron James recently stated that all he wants for his eldest son, Bronny James, is for him to make it to the NBA. Moreover, he said that he would love to play alongside him while still in the NBA, making it the first time this has ever happened in the history of the league.

With the way LeBron played this past season in his 19th year in the NBA, it’s safe to say that he’ll be in the league for a lot more time than just a single season following his son getting drafted. Of course, this ship has sailed for Shaquille O’Neal as he’s been retired for 11 years following an Achilles injury with the Celtics in ‘11.

However, his son, Shareef O’Neal who is now 22 years old, is still trying to make it to the NBA. As a senior in high school, he was ranked as one of the top prospects at his position. Unfortunately, he would go on to miss his freshman year at UCLA due to a heart condition that later required surgery.

After not getting enough playing time at UCLA, Shareef announced he would be transferring to LSU in February of 2020.

Will Bronny James or Shareef O’Neal be a part of the 2022 NBA Draft?

Bronny James will be entering his senior season of high school with Sierra Canyon in 2022-23 and so he will not be eligible for the 2022 NBA Draft. Unlike his father, he will not be able to enter the NBA straight out of high school as he will have to play at least one year at the college level or join the G-League Ignite team to be eligible to get drafted.

In short, Bronny will be eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft. Shareef O’Neal on the other hand, has been eligible for the NBA Draft since the 2019 one. However, Shaq’s eldest has chosen this 2022 NBA Draft to be the one which he would put his name in.

Unlike his LSU cohort, Tari Eason, Shareef isn’t projected to go in the first round of this year’s draft. His lanky frame coupled with his inability to stretch the floor have been common complaints on his player profile.

He has however, worked out for teams like the Cavaliers, Hawks, and most famously, the Lakers, the latter of whom he thanked for giving him that opportunity.