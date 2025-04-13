Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Shareef Mourns Controversial LSU Football Star Kyren Lacy’s Death at 24

Shaquille O’Neal’s son, Shareef, didn’t begin his collegiate career at his father’s alma mater, Louisiana State University, but he eventually came to know and love the school and its people after transferring from UCLA as a junior. The 25-year-old also got to know former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacey, who passed away today. O’Neal took to social media to mourn Lacy’s passing.

He shared an Instagram story in honor of the former LSU star, who unexpectedly passed at the age of 24. Lacy was a potential first-round selection in this month’s NFL Draft. “RIP MY GUY,” O’Neal captioned a picture of Lacy on the field, followed by a praying and heart emoji.

Lacy was expected to become one of the first receivers taken off the board, but the fifth-year senior was also embroiled in controversy before his death. Lacy was accused of causing a crash that killed a 78-year-old man on Dec. 17 and then fleeing the scene without rendering aid or calling authorities.

Lafourche (Louisiana) Parish Sheriff’s Office records indicated that Lacy was charged with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run with death, and reckless operation of a vehicle. He eventually turned himself in and was jailed, but was quickly released on a $151,000 bond. Still, he had a court hearing and was set to face further charges in the coming days.

His death came just days before that hearing. Considering the severity of the situation and the fact that he fled the scene immediately, Lacy’s standing in court didn’t look great. According to a news release from Louisiana State Police, Lacy “recklessly passed multiple vehicles at a high rate of speed by crossing the centerline and entering the northbound lane while in a designated no-passing zone.”

A warrant had been issued for Lacy’s arrest for nearly a month before he turned himself in to police. With his cause of death a reported suicide, it’s possible Lacy wasn’t feeling great about his chances of leaving the courthouse a free man. It’s also possible that the guilt of instigating a car crash that resulted in the death of a senior citizen was weighing on him.

It’s an unfortunate situation all around for a player who was expected to find his way on to an NFL roster in the coming months. In his final season with LSU, Lacy posted 866 receiving yards on 56 catches over 12 games, averaging 72.2 yards a contest. Had he played a complete season, he undoubtedly would have passed the 1,000-yard mark.

As of this afternoon, the cause of death was unconfirmed, but it has come out the Lacy took his own life. The 24 year old will be remembered by the whole LSU program and his family.