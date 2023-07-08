“Are You Playing the Victim?”: Kevin Durant ‘Brutally Trolls’ Fan For Contemplating Repercussions of Damian Lillard’s Trade Demand to Miami Heat

Kevin Durant, infamous for his back-and-forths with fans on Twitter, has yet again involved himself in a Twitter debate. This time around, KD’s reason for arguing with fans involved Damian Lillard‘s demand to be traded to the Miami Heat. After a fan on Twitter wrote that while Lillard was entitled to his trade request, such a practice is bad for the league and the fans. Seeing this, the Suns’ superstar couldn’t have roasted them any sooner for it, even reminding them that franchises never think about fans while looking for a deal.

Advertisement

For Durant, getting into these kinds of arguments with fans is definitely nothing new. He has been in the news for engaging too much with strangers on social many times over. And due to it, he has been called ‘thin-skinned’ and ‘soft’ for his responses. What is even more interesting is the fact that the NBA champion has increased his Twitter presence during this free agency. He has been seen as being more active on social media.

Kevin Durant rips fan for attacking Damian Lillard’s trade request to Miami Heat

A fan called out Lillard on Twitter and said that the trade he is demanding would be bad for the NBA and its fans. However, perhaps KD didn’t appreciate the Twitter user’s view and told him to cut it out in a reply. In the Tweets that followed from Durant and the fans, things got even more intense. The fan replied that such trades do not benefit fans who want their favorite team to win. KD was not done, he replied that supporters move on from their star players just as organizations do. He also later wrote that whoever is making trade decisions doesn’t think about them, and hence they just have to deal with what happens. However, when they spoke of the cascading effect of such trades on fans, Durant blamed him for playing the victim card. Here is what he wrote in his tweet.

Advertisement

“Why are u playing the victim right now? What more do u want from the NBA and its players?”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KDTrey5/status/1677353724845641730?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Perhaps, Durant was just spilling facts on Twitter. Whatever the case may be, it is always fun to see superstar players engage with fans.

Kevin Durant has argued with fans on Twitter for a long time

Rumor has it that Kevin Durant has multiple burner accounts on Twitter, which he uses to argue with fans on social media. Earlier, fans posted screenshots of the replies that KD accidentally replied to with his original account, defending himself in the third person. He addressed himself as “he” rather than “me”, which led many fans to believe that Durant forgot he was using his original account.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KDTrey5/status/1676969420395249668?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

In a recent Twitter post, he finally admitted that he has a burner account on Twitter and challenged fans to find him. Michael Rapaport, who is an American Actor and sports podcaster recently released screenshots of the messages that Durant had sent him. The messages were R-Rated and the NBA star player had allegedly used offensive language against Rapport’s wife.

Simply put, when Kevin Durant is in the mood, there is no telling what he will do during his time on the social media website.