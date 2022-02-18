“As creative as I am on offense, Draymond Green is the same defensively!”: Warriors’ Stephen Curry sings praises for his All-Star teammate on the Knuckleheads Podcast

Warriors’ Stephen Curry sings praises for his teammate and all-star Draymond Green on the Knuckleheads Podcast

The Golden State Warriors head into the All-Star break with a 1-4 record following a 9-game win streak. While the recent stretch of 5-games is worrying, it doesn’t bother the Dubs much. They have been playing without their defensive stronghold Draymond Green, and yet haven’t dropped down in the defensive rankings of the league.

Recently, Stephen Curry was on the Knuckleheads Podcast, where he talked about Draymond and his defense. Curry said,

“As creative as I am on offense, if you take that same approach and you add it, whatever it means, defensively, that’s Draymond. He sees things, he makes reads, make rotations that don’t make any sense in the scheme of how you coach somebody, but he knows where to be at the right time… He’ll guard 3 people in 5 seconds and affect every part of their moves and affect the shot at the rim.”

Steph Curry On Draymond Greens Defense! pic.twitter.com/IhuC090p40 — ²³ (@PlayoffDraymond) February 16, 2022

Also Read: “Patrick Beverley really had his best Stephen Curry impersonation helping the fans”: The Wolves guard got off his seat to help a Clippers fan win $250 playing skee ball

Draymond Green was the DPOY frontrunner before getting injured

Before getting injured, Draymond Green was the best defender in the league without any doubt. He had a landslide lead on the DPOY race, and it seemed like a lock for his second DPOY honors. However, since getting injured, Green has missed 20 games. Green still is expected to miss another 3 to 4 weeks.

During this time, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Rudy Gobert have made their cases and climbed past Green. However, their lead is tiny, and if Green returns back healthy and as good as he was still in January, the award is his for the taking. Green leads the league in defensive rating.

Best defensive rating in the league?

None other than #DraymondGreen Retweet and vote him into #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/TARUQ3MZiH — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 17, 2022

Also Read: “Imagine a 7″1′ Hakeem Olajuwon with an extraordinary offense, defense, and footwork”: Daryl Morey on how would he advise a scout to identify Joel Embiid

The impact of Green’s absence can easily be spotted in the Warriors’ defense. They’ve been unable to make stops, and have given up so many easy points, leading to losses.

Hopefully, this break would stabilize the team, and they can hold the fort till DG returns from injury.