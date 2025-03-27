As LeBron James-Stephen A. Smith Drama Intensifies, Cade Cunningham’s Desire to Dunk on Smith Resurfaces

Arguably one of the most entertaining sagas off the NBA court at the moment, the beef between LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith isn’t dying soon. It’s polarizing fans, with most landing on LeBron’s side. It’s even seen the reboot of an old clip of Cade Cunningham saying he’d like to dunk on SAS.

Smith is notorious for his hot takes. They’re often outlandish, but perhaps that’s why ESPN has decided to pay him over $100m over the next five years. He has been labeled a “pioneer” in creating today’s sports debate shows, but his controversial stances make him someone many NBA pros find difficult to stomach.

While most just ignore what he says, it’s clear Smith gets under their skin. The back and forth between him and LeBron is evidence of that. But it’s possible to suggest the only reason King James—an extremely private person—got involved with Stephen A. is because he spoke about his son.

The issue came to a head when the pair clashed courtside a week after SAS criticized Bronny, saying he wasn’t ready for the NBA and should have played his rookie season in the G League.

The drama has since continued, as the ESPN analyst made claims on the Gil’s Arena podcast about what went down, calling James “weak” following the confrontation. That could be why LeBron felt the need to go on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday. Although not explicit about what he said to SAS, he did compare things to a “Taylor Swift tour run” for the media personality.

Cade Cunningham also took loads of Smith’s criticism during his rookie season about anything and everything, from being selected as the #1 pick in the 2021 Draft to his attitude while playing college basketball at Oklahoma State.

A video clip has resurfaced on X in which Cade was asked which celebrity he’d want to dunk on if he could pick anyone. After taking a moment to think, he said: “Celeb? I want to dunk on Stephen A. Smith.” That led to some laughs before he added: “And that’s viral quick right?” before bursting into laughter himself.

If Cade Cunningham could dunk on one celebrity “ I want to dunk on Stephen A Smith, and that’s viral quick right?” pic.twitter.com/NIxAGcqXK1 — Pistons Talk (@Pistons__Talk) March 27, 2025

That video ran three years ago during Cunningham’s rookie campaign. A 20-year-old at the time, a viral post was a great way for the youngster to popularize himself with the NBA audience.

SAS continues to be divisive with his takes, and many would still love to see the former #1 pick to put him in his place. And that could easily happen. Just a week after the original clip emerged, Cunningham dunked against the Washington Wizards in the third—perhaps sending a message as Stephen A., who was likely watching.

Cade Cunningham throws down the one handed SLAM! Watch Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/9qotWWtcO6 — NBA (@NBA) March 2, 2022

SAS is making himself public enemy number one. Dwayne Wade and Carmelo Anthony weighed in on the recent LeBron debate, pushing back against Smith for his comments. James was also caught on a hot mic talking about the incident with Richard Jefferson, which led SAS to believe the beef was about him slamming James’ skills as a father.

It must be said that the clip of Cunningham outlining his wish to dunk on Smith was clearly designed to be a bit of light-hearted fun. But maybe it was more. Maybe some players secretly want to make an example out of SAS because they’re tired of listening to his takes?

It wouldn’t be a shock, especially as the world starts coming together with King James.