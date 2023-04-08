“They Act Like We’re Prince William And Prince Harry”: Charles Barkley Reveals Michael Jordan Hasn’t Been in Touch Despite Numerous Calls From The Public

Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan were once close friends, but their relationship deteriorated over time, leading to a very public feud. The reasons for their falling out are complex and have been discussed by both men over the years.

According to Barkley, the feud began when he criticized Jordan’s management style as the owner of the Charlotte Bobcats. In an interview with ESPN, Barkley said,

“I said some things about Michael when he was the general manager of the Bobcats that he didn’t like. And I think that’s the main reason we’re not friends right now.”

Jordan, on the other hand, has cited other reasons for the rift. In a 2012 interview with ESPN’s Wright Thompson, he said that Barkley had become “jealous” of his success and that their friendship had “disintegrated” over the years.

Charles Barkley compares the relationship between him and Michael Jordan to Prince Harry and Prince William

Charles Barkley was a guest with Dan Patrick on his morning show aired on Peacock yesterday. The 1993 NBA MVP was asked about whether he’d reconnected with Michael Jordan, which he denied while saying this:

“You know what’s so funny? I’ve never had more people asking me about 2 dudes. They act like we’re Prince William and Prince Harry.”

“I love Michael like a brother. He’s doing great, I’m doing great. He got mad at me…It’s unfortunate, but I wish him nothing but the best, I hope he’s doing great.”

When further probed about why he’d said Jordan wasn’t a good owner in the past, Barkley clarified thus:

“I didn’t say he wasn’t a good owner, I said he didn’t have good enough people around him. (I said that he was surrounded by yes-men) And it was true.”

“Just because me and Michael were good friends, I don’t give him a hall pass. I’ve been straightforward and honest about anybody I’ve given my opinion.”

Barkley and Jordan were once bosom friends

Despite the rivalry that Jordan and Barkley had on the court during their playing careers, they were once very close friends. In fact, the two of them would drink, gamble, and party late into the night together quite often.

Jordan and Barkley would also go golfing on several occasions, sharing a common passion for the sport. Mike even gifted Chuck a diamond earring worth $20,000 as a mark of their friendship.

They even appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show together for a really funny interview in 2005.

Though these days are now squarely in the past, we can agree that a reconciliation between the two would definitely be heartwarming for all basketball fans.