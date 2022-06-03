“Stephen A Smith looks concerned but amused at Kendrick Perkins’ prison garb on national TV”: NBA Twitter combusts as Warriors get flamed by First Take for ‘being in jail’ in Game 1 loss to Celtics

Kendrick Perkins is a great NBA analyst. However, his antics regarding Steph Curry and the Warriors had even Stephen A. confused!

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is over and the Boston Celtics came out on top. In what many thought would be an easy win for The Dubs, it was a shock to see Steph Curry and co fail.

Their loss at the Chase Center has prompted many analysts to rethink their predictions. With the Celtics taking the lead, they will return to Boston having secured homecourt advantage.

Nevertheless, fans will be banking on Chef Curry to cook something up. Especially after he scored 21 points in just the first quarter of Game 1!

Stephen Curry in the first quarter: 21 points

3 rebounds

2 assists

6 3PM pic.twitter.com/Zrk1EtqMjq — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 3, 2022

As we head into Game 2, Warriors fans will hope that the team does not fall short this time around. However, one analyst already knew that they would drop the ball.

NBA Twitter reacts to Kendrick Perkins’ hilarious bit, criticizing Steph Curry and the Warriors

Following the Warriors’ embarrassing loss to the Celtics, fans and analysts alike have been reworking their Finals predictions. However, one analyst knew this was coming.

Kendrick Perkins has claimed that he knew this would happen. He suggested that the Celtics’ experiences in the Playoffs so far have prepared them for this moment.

However, his take was not the most memorable thing about his appearance on First Take. Instead, it was his choice of clothing, as he walked onto set in an Alcatraz prison costume, sending NBA Twitter into a frenzy!

Stephen A looks concerned but amused. https://t.co/xrXCRc1H5M — Karl Schoening (@KSMedia13) June 3, 2022

Kendrick is a bigger stunt queen than Stephen A 😂 https://t.co/XhomdhjD9o — Girl, No. (@RaveenTheDream) June 3, 2022

I can’t stop laughing! What is Perk weaaaarring!? 🤣 https://t.co/vKMWkbL1SE — Jon Bibbs (@JonBibbs) June 3, 2022

Big Perk decided to dress like the Hamburgler. https://t.co/fa7kyUCKZr — Tommy (@TcasWizards) June 3, 2022

It certainly is a sight to behold and has definitely taken eyes off of The Dubs performance in Game 1 for now. That being said, the fans will be eagerly awaiting for Game 2.