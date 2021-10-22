“My feelings are hurt Chris Broussard, there ain’t no MRI for that”: Shannon Sharpe trolls Ben Simmons in light of the 25-year old reportedly faking an injury

Former NFL player and Undisputed analyst Shannon Sharpe recently took a dig at Ben Simmons in light of him trying to skip the Sixers practice, having everyone in splits.

In what it seems, the media cannot get enough of Ben Simmons. The All-Star point guard has been a regular in the headlines for a couple of months. The situation in Philly seems to be getting uglier with the passing of each day.

Recently, Simmons complained of back stiffness ahead of the match against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. The 3x All-Star had also cited his mental health not being in the right frame. However, many sources close to the Philadelphia team believe Simmons is faking an injury.

Sources: 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons is currently not mentally ready to play for the team and was receiving treatment on his back today due to ramp up process. He will miss Friday’s home opener vs. Nets and is not expected to play for an undetermined period of time. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 21, 2021

The Philadelphia 76ers organization is livid with Simmons and believes he is faking an injury. The Sixers fans had some good news recently with their team beating the New Orleans Pelicans 117-97 without Simmons.

During a recent segment of the popular show Undisputed, analyst Chris Broussard stated that if Simmons was faking an injury, the franchise should go to the league and challenge his claim. Sharpe, who was on the other side of the panel, hilariously remarked on Broussard’s statement, taking a dig at Simmons.

Ben Simmons might have his feelings hurt.

With the growing animosity between Simmons and the 76ers organization, things are about to get worse before they start getting better. The 6″10′ guard was thrown out of practice for his unprofessional behavior recently. That also led to his suspension for the season opener.

If that wasn’t enough, Simmons has been reportedly lying about his injuries.

According to a source familiar with the situation, “Simmons’ back tightness had not previously been mentioned as a problem or treated by team staffers over the last week and a half.”

“Thursday (Friday AEDT) was the first time it was brought up as an issue that would potentially prevent him from practicing or playing. When Simmons went through his return-to-play protocol last week, Simmons returned a clean physical and had not undergone any sort of additional treatment under the care of the team.”

Thus during a recent segment of the popular show Undisputed, when Simmons was the subject of the discussion, Shannon would have a hilarious take on the whole situation in Philly.

Chris Broussard: “if Ben Simmons fakes an injury I’m going to the league & saying all of our Doctors said he’s fine & not hurt”

Shannon: “I am hurt…my feelings hurt! What MRI gonna tell you about my feelings?”

The Simmons situation in Philly has reached a point where it has become amusing with the 25-year old resorting to new methods each day to want out of the franchise.