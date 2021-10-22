Basketball

“My feelings are hurt Chris Broussard, there ain’t no MRI for that”: Shannon Sharpe trolls Ben Simmons in light of the 25-year old reportedly faking an injury

"My feelings are hurt Chris Broussard, there ain't no MRI for that": Shannon Sharpe trolls Ben Simmons in light of the 25-year old reportedly faking an injury
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"LeBron James, Dwight Howard, Chris Paul, and Deron Williams would have burgers at a gas station, as their pre-game meal and then go and win gold for Team USA in 2008": Chris Bosh was NBA's first unofficial Vlogger
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"My feelings are hurt Chris Broussard, there ain't no MRI for that": Shannon Sharpe trolls Ben Simmons in light of the 25-year old reportedly faking an injury
“My feelings are hurt Chris Broussard, there ain’t no MRI for that”: Shannon Sharpe trolls Ben Simmons in light of the 25-year old reportedly faking an injury

Former NFL player and Undisputed analyst Shannon Sharpe recently took a dig at Ben Simmons…