“Luka Doncic is One of the Nicest Guys in the League” OG Anunoby Praises Mavericks’ $25 Million Star’s Friendliness

Anyone who is Boban Marjanovic’s BFF is bound to be a nice guy. Luka Doncic and Tobias Harris hold those titles, although Luka is a certified nice guy. This comes from OG Anunoby, a player in the land of the Nice. Canada is Odie to the UK’s Garfield, and OG knows both worlds.

Anunoby is a British-born player who moved to the States at a young age, so he knows the harsh surroundings of gloomy England. He now plays with verve in Toronto, where he is greatly admired. He plays against Luka Doncic twice a year in the regular season, and those meetings were enough for him to determine his niceness.

Luka is an overall lovable guy; he stays away from controversy, is always smiling, and gets people pumped with his plays. Despite growing up in Slovenia and Madrid, those areas did not rub off on him, with his personality remaining cheerful at all times. Even after building a net worth of over $25 Million at such a young age, Doncic continues to remain friendly and kind to everyone.

It was all love between the two, with Luka calling him one of the nicest guys he’s met. High praise coming from a future MVP.

O.G. Anunoby told that Luka called him ‘one of the nicest guys in the league: “I think he’s one of the nicest guys in the league too.” — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 27, 2022

Luka Doncic has been known to have wholesome interactions with fans other players as well

Every clip you see of Luka Doncic will have him smiling 95% of the time. Even when he is in Clipper Destroyer mode, Luka Magic only manages to keep the mean scowl for a couple of seconds before switching back to default almost instantly.

It doesn’t stop at him being nice to peers; he also loves interacting with his fans. Known to be ready to give the shirt off his back for his fans, the Dallas superstar has given away many shoes when fans have asked for them.

He knows what it is like to be a kid at these games—he idolized LeBron James himself. Knowing how he feels playing for the Lakers as a fan, he wants others to feel the same way.

Fans have already started their agenda of getting Luka on the Raptors roster

OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet…. and Luka Doncic? Do Toronto need another guard? Size would determine the success of any team, and having a large Point Guard only gives you the upper footing. Luka Doncic and Scottie Barnes would be unstoppable, just like Siakam’s spin move.

Insane hypotheticals aside. Luka in a NN system would be unstoppable. He’s a large ball handler with a different skill set to Pascal. Both can also play off ball and have impact defensively — jam (@fuutuuuree) November 27, 2022

Their primary ball handler role switches between the big three now, and if Luka was to be introduced, he’d take to the roll like maple syrup to a freshy gridled pancake. Just too good on paper, but ideally, they’d lose about half that roster to bring in the man from Slovenia.

Confirmed, Luka to Toronto 👍 — B (@BSousa56482838) November 27, 2022

Unless Toronto entices him during Free Agency (Like Mark Cuban will ever let that happen), Toronto and Nick Nurse might get their new Kawhi. Will that happen? Probably not, but it’s good to dream sometime.

