Basketball

“When we get Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving back, it’s gonna be scary hours for real”: Nets center Nic Claxton and NBA Twitter react to Brooklyn’s Big 3 returning soon

"When we get Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving back, it's gonna be scary hours for real": Nets center Nic Claxton and NBA Twitter react to Brooklyn's Big 3 returning soon
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"England away, that would be nice to do": David Warner wishes to play the next away series in England after winning Ashes 2021-22
Next Article
"I can't wait to get myself out of the nets": Will Pucovski talks about his return to cricket in January after several concussions
NBA Latest Post
"When we get Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving back, it's gonna be scary hours for real": Nets center Nic Claxton and NBA Twitter react to Brooklyn's Big 3 returning soon
“When we get Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving back, it’s gonna be scary hours for real”: Nets center Nic Claxton and NBA Twitter react to Brooklyn’s Big 3 returning soon

Brooklyn Nets get a huge boost with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving available for the…