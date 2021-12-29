“When we get Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving back, it’s gonna be scary hours for real”: Nets center Nic Claxton and NBA Twitter react to Brooklyn’s Big 3 returning soon

Brooklyn Nets get a huge boost with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving available for the next practice session.

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and LaMarcus Aldridge all cleared NBA’s Health and Safety protocols on Tuesday. With a two-day gap between the games, the Nets have a break in between before they begin practice on Wednesday. And all three of them are available for the drill.

After a long time, Kyrie will be available for a practice with the team, putting the KD-Kyrie-Harden trio on the court for the first time in months. But the Nets play their next 3 games in Brooklyn, which means Kyrie would be skipping all 3 of those matches.

The Nets have 7 of their next 9 game at home, where the champion point guard is ineligible to play due to his refusal to adhere to New York’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The 7-time All-Star can only play the road games.

As James Harden, being back in the lineup and form, meant victories over the two LA teams. When all three of them play, it’ll be scary hours for the rest of the league.

Scary hours for the NBA with KD and Kyrie Irving back

Getting just KD and Aldridge back to the lineup solves most of the Nets’ problem on the court, adding Kyrie to the mix will make things too difficult for the teams to overcome the challenge. And NBA Twitter along with Nets’ Nic Claxton and David Duke Jr. believe scary hours are coming up for the league.

“When we get everybody back, it’s gonna be scary hours for real” – Nic Claxton pic.twitter.com/gHpUtRtfwo — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) December 28, 2021

Scary Hours… 👻⚫️⚪️ — David Duke Jr (@daviddukejr) December 28, 2021

Brooklyn improves to an East best 23-9 — a 60 win pace. James Harden seems to be back to playing like himself and reinforcements in the name of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, & LaMarcus Aldridge are on the way. Scary Hours. https://t.co/Aqoo8pLZxt pic.twitter.com/ARLyJXwmKe — Billy Reinhardt (@BillyReinhardt) December 28, 2021

Scary hours Without KD, Kyrie and Aldridge, James Harden led the @BrooklynNets to

back to back wins at the Lakers and Clippers In two games he accounted for 75 points

25 assts

18 rebs

3 stls

3 blks pic.twitter.com/sKJFMZzBPU — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) December 28, 2021

Scary hours! Nets winnin it all even if Kyrie only playing half the games. https://t.co/BUmzAnNNhu — Curtis Rodriguez (@HonestPistonFan) December 28, 2021

Even without Kyrie playing a single game, the Brooklyn Nets (23-9) are atop the Eastern Conference. With Harden looking dominant in his two games since his return from health and safety protocols, there’s little to no doubt that this team will make the rest of the league pay.